Screenshot of an episode of ‘El Pesero Show’ in which the singer Chayanne tours Mexico City on a bus. Amazon

Mexico City has a lot to offer its visitors. There are activities for all tastes. For example, one could have a tequila in a famous dance hall, sing an iconic song and then visit and have their photo taken in one of the hundreds of places of interest that the metropolis has. But what if it was Chayanne who did all that? For her to take a few dance steps from her famous choreography to the song Bullfighter in the historic Salón Ángeles. Let him make a version in his style of Return Return after having a little shot of the traditional agave-based spirit drink; and, finally, surprise a quinceañera to take a picture with her no less than at the Angel of Independence and take her for a ride through the streets of the Mexican capital in a truck. Wouldn’t that be a unique experience?

It is what he proposes The Pesero Show, a program that offers different artists a tour of typical places in the capital, while they share details of their career in an interview that is accompanied by colorful musical moments. For this first season, the Puerto Rican singer from waltz time along with other artists such as Camilo, Ha*Ash, Måneskin, Kenia Os, Gera MX and Matisse, each one mounts a pesero —a microbus that gets its name from the peso, the price of a ticket in its beginnings— and they will talk about their projects, their relationship with Mexico City while they tour the big city on a route created especially for each one of them.

Amazon Music director Paul Forat explains that the project was born, so to speak, out of a lack. They noticed, he explains, that when musicians or bands arrived in Mexico, in the last song they tied themselves up or hugged the flag in an iconic moment, but that lasted for the duration of the song. The idea of ​​this production was that the feeling of connecting with Mexico would last.

Screenshot of a moment from the program ‘El Pesero Show’ in which Chayanne takes a fifteen-year-old for a ride in a minibus. Amazon

“We want the artists who participate in The Pesero Show be ‘chilangos for a day, but Mexicans for life’. The project is that, the opportunity that we give an artist to get to know Mexico, delve into its corners, live it and the fans can see an artist enjoying their country”, affirms Forat.

The Pesero Show, hosted by the announcer and makeup artist Pame Voguel, had its launch on January 26. It already has two episodes released and a new one is released every 15 days. The first with Chayanne and the second, broadcast on February 9, with the Italian pop-rock band Måneskin to whom, unlike the Puerto Rican, their route in the pesero takes them to see the historic center of Coyoacán —one of the intellectual and bohemian neighborhoods of the Mexican capital— where, among other activities, they cover the song startin accompanied by mariachis.

The Italian band Måneskin performs a song in the center of Coyoacán accompanied by mariachis. Amazon Music

Each episode, with a duration of approximately 20 minutes, maintains a block structure, in which the artist or the band performs their own song, but with a twist, either in karaoke format as is the case with I love you period, from Chayanne; or acoustically while being moved, like Måneskin. The other block consists of a dialogue between the artist and the host about his history, projects and relationship with Mexico, to arrive at the reinterpretation of songs known as Return Return, a classic of ranchera music popularized by Vicente Fernández; either startinfrom the Americans The Four Seasons.

“We have a very clear obsession that when a chapter is finished, it leaves something special. Everyone knows and has seen Chayanne sing, but I assure you that no one has seen him get off a peso, walk in the Ángel de la Independencia and be lucky enough to meet a quinceañera to greet her and put her on the bus”, adds the director of Amazon Music.

The production features eight artists from different genres, ranging from rap, pop and pop-rock, a curatorship that, according to Forat, was intended to be able to connect with different artists and stories. “They are artists who have a direct or indirect relationship with the country,” says the director of Amazon Music, and in this way the opportunity was given to produce the project together with Sony Music. “The biggest challenge was explaining the concept to international artists, since there were no references to show them what it was about or what it meant to be a chilango. The artists accepted with enthusiasm, since they realized that it represents a creative, different and fun way to show themselves to their fans”, complements Roberto López, president of Sony Music Mexico.

Although the broadcast of episodes has just begun, Forat does not rule out that other artists may be recorded in the future, but, nevertheless, he says that they try not to become obsessed with what comes, while Amazon Music works alongside other projects. musicals that focus on emerging talents, such as sunrises either Break MX, to name a few. “Pesero Show represents a continuity to elevate artists and their talent by allowing them to connect with their fans in different ways,” she concludes.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country