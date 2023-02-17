The 30th Murcia Flamenco Summit continues this Saturday in El Palmar (Murcia) with the performance of Francisco Escudero Marqués, El Perrete.

The extreme cantaor –born in Lanzarote but from La Paz for all intents and purposes– was about to win the mining lamp at the 59th edition of the Festival Internacional del Cante de las Minas, in 2019, but in the end the prized award of the contest went to Matías López , The Mati.

When:

Saturday, at 8:00 p.m.

Where:

Bernal Theater. El Palmar (Murcia).

Tickets:

€6.

Despite his youth, El Perrete is a singer of experiences; a flamenco scholar linked to the more experiential art of La Kaita, Ramón El Portugués and the guitarist Miguel Vargas, among others.

The National Flamenco Art Award of Córdoba 2019 was one of the artists on the national tour of AIE Spain (Sociedad de Artistas Interpretes or Ejecutantes de España) in 2018, where he presented his first record, ‘Quiso Dios’ (2017), a Traditional flamenco proposal with eight songs and the guitar of Manuel Parrilla. An album recorded live, which gave a natural sound to that walk between bulerías, fandangos, soleás, seriguiyas… some of them compositions by the artist himself.

Israel, Croatia, Slovenia, China, Venezuela and Mexico are some of the countries that have been able to enjoy the cantaor’s art live, who in 2019 recorded ‘Los cantes de laboreo de Torredelcampo’, a compilation of cantes from this municipality of Jaén introduced in the homonymous album written by the flamencologist Antonio Alcántara. His latest release is the single, ‘Valderrama en los sentidos’ (2022), recorded with guitarist David de Arahal, who will accompany him live tomorrow on the Bernal stage. A soleá written by the artist in which he professes his devotion and respect for Juanito Valderrama.