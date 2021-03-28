The suspension of the processions is not the only tradition of Holy Week in MurciaAlthough it is the most obvious, that the pandemic forces it to be postponed for the second consecutive year. The old convocation of each brotherhood, made up of groups of brotherhoods, mayordomos, deaf drums and horn cars, also treasures so much tradition that they usually announce the celebration of the stations of penance a few hours before the time set for their departure.

One of them is the one that summons the brothers in magenta robes of the Brotherhood of the Holy Christ of Forgiveness, the one who stars in the popular besapié in his parish of San Antolín every Holy Monday in the morning and a spectacular procession in the afternoon that treasures, in the opinion of many, the most traditional flavor of Murcia’s Holy Week.

The sound of mockery and the drums, despite everything, will once again thunder the city, if not on its festive journey through streets and squares, at least at the foot of Christ, inside the temple and at the closed door to avoid crowds. The appointment is this morning, at nine o’clock, and can be followed through the YouTube channel and the social networks of the brotherhood. In addition, the steps of the parade have also been exhibited in the church.