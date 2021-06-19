Things had to be put very badly for Manuel Moreno Maya ‘El Pele’ so that he did not crown, with great success, the Cumbre Flamenca de Murcia and put his personal stamp on the XXVIII edition. El Pele was awarded this year the distinction of Patriarca Flamenco, which is awarded every year by the Murcian event. After the words of the event director, Antonio Parra; the director of the Spanish Ballet of Murcia, Carmen Rubio, presented him with the plaque. El Pele thanked the award: “This award means a lot to me. My thing is not talking, mine is singing ». And the show began.

Guitarist Niño Seve, who was the Bordón Minero at the Festival de las Minas de La Unión in 1999, came on stage and after a free touch he went on to a zapateado that Manuel Jiménez danced as a guest. El Pele began his excellent performance with a series of zambras, with aromas of Manolo Caracol, giving him those nuances, those great features that characterize him. To thank for this distinction, he dropped some cantes from the land, for mining, Levant and that Cartagena that La Niña de los Peines sang: ‘Just penita, pena’.

In the next series por soleares he shone again. El Pele, por soleá, always comes out of the mold. And there in his thirds he was leaving his personal and incomparable style: “I stopped thinking about you / it’s over cousin, my torment is over / I can finally sleep”, brilliantly that memorable batch continued: “Oh! Portrait artist / make me a portrait artist / that costs little money ”, which ended a cappella. And here it must be said that those cantes por soleá are priceless.

With the beat in the palms, his son José Moreno and his nephew the bailaor Manuel Jiménez already ventured El Pele who was going to Cádiz and announced that he was going to do a little bit of cantiñas and alegrías: «I call this a salad to my way, my way of seeing Cádiz ». And so much, and so much that even a light came in. There he left a series of fragrant thirds that he finished off with alegrías, again with the dance of Manuel Jiménez; a way of making the Cordovan bailaor known in these parts, who has his own company.

At this point in the chronicle, I think it goes without saying that we are dealing with one of the great singers of recent years, at his maximum maturity; and every performance is an event. A spectator asked him for some fandangos from Huelva and there the cantaor left some sublime brushstrokes. With a lot of desire we were left with more. The teacher has to manage himself, although the strength he retains in the moments he sings a cappella continues to surprise. On some occasion I asked the technician to give it a little shine, “that grandfather is already very old.” To finish, he scored some bulerías, in which, with his register, he went up and down until he placed his voice in the square of the circle, and even left a little kick when he exited the forum. There the public paid homage to him and the applause forced him to leave again. Then he left a little bit of his famous song ‘Yo vengo del moro’. And he left like a great one, which leaves you wanting more, with a taste of honey on your lips.