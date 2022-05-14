A flamenco singer who treasures the Gold Medal for Merit in Fine Arts, Manuel Moreno Maya, artistically known as ‘El Pele’, performs today at 8:00 pm at the Ramón Alonso Luzzy Cultural Center. He does it within the programming of Cartagena Jonda, organized by the Peña Flamenca Antonio Piñana. Tickets cost 20 euros, which can be purchased on the website cartagenajonda.com and one hour before the show at the box office.

‘El Pele’ attends this event accompanied by Manuel Jiménez, a talented flamenco dancer from Córdoba, graduated from the ‘María de Ávila’ Superior Dance Conservatory in Madrid and a member of the Andalusian Flamenco Ballet. Both will perform accompanied on the guitar by ‘Niño Seve’, the usual artistic partner of ‘El Pele’, informed the Peña Flamenca de Cartagena Antonio Piñana.