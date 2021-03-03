From his place as a former world champion goalkeeper and idol of River, Ubaldo Matildo Fillol is an authorized word to speak of the arc of the Argentine National Team and, of course, of the Millionaire. From that role more than once he praised Franco Armani, River’s current goalkeeper and many times he went out to bank as the first goalkeeper of the National Team over Estaban Andrada.

Beyond that, in the last hours, Fillol was consulted precisely by the millionaire goalkeeper of Marcelo Gallardo’s team and this time his answer was not the same as always and he surprised more than one: “I’m going to disappoint you, but I don’t want to talk about Armani. I respectfully say so. “

To the amazement generated by his words, Pato explained: “I felt very touched by everything that happened in the middle of last year. I sent him a WhatsApp message, he read it and he didn’t answer me. So at 10 days I put: ‘Franco, did you read the message?’, He read it and did not answer me. It hurted me”.

Continuing with his story in dialogue with “There is good football here “, on radio La RedHe added: “I honestly do not want to talk about him. May he enjoy the moment he has in River, that he enjoys that he is going to be a father, that I read the news that he is going to be a father. But it happened, I am not talking about Armani, as I did not talk about what happened to him against Palmeiras, I did not talk about what happened to him against Independiente. Forgive me, but I’m not going to talk about Franco. “

In addition, Pato recalled a situation that he lived with the current millionaire goalkeeper in September 2019, when they met at a River Foundation dinner: “I had already spent a round with Carrizo, 10 years ago. Above I do not know the reasons. I have absolutely nothing against Armani. I found myself at a dinner held by the River Foundation, after having won everything. There was Beto Alonso, Amadeo, I and at 20 meters there was the entire River team. At one point the photographer comes and tells me, ‘Duck, I want to take a picture of you with Armani.’ I told him ‘if I don’t have a problem, let him come, let him come’. And he says, ‘don’t say anything, but he doesn’t want to come.’ ‘Come on, there is no problem’, I said, I got up and it was me. When he saw me, everything was fine. Well, now all this. ”

When asked about the content of the message that he had sent and that Armani did not respond to, the Duck said: “Here in San Miguel del Monte I help a lot, to the hospital, as much as I can, to a lot of people. So since he is an idol and people love him very much, I said “I’m going to call Franco to see if he can give me a shirt, let him sign it and we’ll have a raffle.” At that time it was for the River affiliate. We were here with the River subsidiary here in Monte. It was just for that, because people love him very much. But it could not be”.

“It surprised me. It bothered me because I have nothing with Franco,” he added and, he said what his reaction would be if Armani got in touch with him: “I’m not a spiteful guy many times in my sports career I have had certain tough confrontations. And it happened. In my life, in my soul there is no room for resentment at all. More in this case with Franco that there was nothing either “.

“I tell you publicly … Franco was for that, to do good. I’m a humble guy, I don’t say who I am or what I did. I say what happened and the truth is that it hurt, “closed the remembered River star.

Pato Fillol, about Armani ⚪🔴 🗣️ “Last year I sent him messages and he never answered them. I only wrote to him to ask for a shirt and to be able to raffle it at a charity”

🗣️ “In my life there is no room for resentment, so I would have no problem talking to him” pic.twitter.com/SdNfTokiYN – TNT Sports Argentina (@TNTSportsAR) March 3, 2021

On the morning of this Wednesday, the representative of Armani, clarified the following: “I already contacted the Duck! Something strange happened; maybe the number was not correct! Full disposition of Franco and mine! “, Martín Aráoz affirmed from his social networks, adding: “Rare because Pato is one of Franco’s and his mother’s boy idols.”

Look also