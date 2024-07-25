Ciudad Juárez— This morning, a driver from El Paso, Texas, was arrested for assaulting an agent from the General Coordination of Traffic Safety (CGSV), who warned him and removed him from the line that forms to get to the Free Bridge, which he had abusively joined, reported Arlin Vargas, spokesperson for the corporation.

He said that the driver of a red Nissan pickup truck was reported by users of the bridge, because he drove between cars and almost hit a woman in his maneuver.

After being warned and removed from the line, he insulted the traffic police officer, so the officer told him to stop in order to apply a fine, however the driver escaped and they managed to stop him on Heroico Colegio Militar y Universidad Avenue, after a chase.

The driver was taken to the facilities of the Road Safety Coordination to be placed at the disposal of the corresponding authority.

Road Safety personnel said that the driver was accompanied by his son, a three-year-old minor, who was handed over to his paternal grandparents.