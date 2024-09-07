The Step.- An El Paso teenager and a Mexican man riding a motorcycle died after colliding with another vehicle in the Lower Valley, authorities reported.

Kevin Holguin, 17, and a 20-year-old man from Mexico, whose name was not released, were riding a 1985 Yamaha motorcycle around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, in the westbound lanes of the 7000 block of Alameda Avenue when they collided with a 2018 Volkswagen Passat, according to El Paso Police Department officials.

The Volkswagen, driven by a 65-year-old woman, was in the eastbound lanes of Alameda and was attempting to make a left turn when a “T-bone collision” occurred between the two vehicles, authorities said.

Holguin, who was driving the motorcycle, and his 20-year-old passenger were taken to a hospital for treatment. Both died at the hospital from their injuries, authorities said.

The deaths are the 42nd and 43rd traffic-related fatalities in 2024, compared with 53 in this same period last year, according to police.

