Step.- An El Paso woman and three children ages 10 or younger were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Hudspeth County, authorities said.

Abigail Martinez, 28, of El Paso, was driving westbound in a 2017 Dodge Journey around 2 p.m. Sunday, July 7, on Interstate 10 West in Hudspeth County when she left the roadway and traveled into the center median, Texas Department of Public Safety officials reported.

She overcorrected, lost control of the vehicle and crashed on the Interstate 10 access road, authorities said.

Martinez died at the scene. A 10-year-old boy, a 9-year-old girl and a 3-year-old girl who were riding in the Dodge also died at the scene, according to authorities. A 6-year-old boy was injured in the crash and was taken to an El Paso hospital for treatment.

No information was released about the relationship between Martinez and the children.

The fatal crash remains under investigation, authorities said.