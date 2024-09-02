Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Dutch horse “El Paso T” was crowned champion of the ninth German leg of the HH the President of the UAE Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses, which was held at the Iffsheim Grass Course in the city of Baden-Baden, as part of the “31st Edition” races.

The prestigious Cup series is held with the support and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and his great interest in developing the Arabian horse racing industry and supporting Arabian horse owners and breeders in all countries of the world, based on the UAE’s constant keenness to preserve the Arabian horse’s journey, as it is an authentic legacy of the UAE’s national heritage.

The race witnessed a large audience attendance, and witnessed fierce competition between the participating horses representing the elite of the Arabian horse stables in Germany and Europe, in the race that was held over a distance of 1600 meters, in the second category for horses aged four years and above, where the Dutch horse “El Paso T” for the owner and trainer Gerard Zotliff, and under the leadership of jockey Coop Vanderbeek, succeeded in seizing the title, after a “fierce struggle” with Lightning Thunder and Jaafar. The 5-year-old champion, descended from (Al Murtajaz – Porta T Bint Marwan), managed to outperform “Lightning Thunder” (Al Murtajaz – Olea de Loup) for the owner Rafal Platik, under the supervision of trainer Karen van den Bos, and the leadership of jockey Alexander Besch, while “Jaafar” (Dahis – Badira) came in third, for the owner Abu Bakr Siddiq Abdullah, and under the supervision of trainer Francois Roho, and the leadership of jockey Adria de Vries.

The champion gave a strong performance in the final metres, and succeeded in completing the race distance in 01:46:18 minutes, adding an important title to his career and records, which recently witnessed him winning the title of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Arabian Horse Festival Cup in Belgium.

The race was attended by Ahmed Al Attar, the UAE Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany, Yousef Al Hayai, the UAE Consul General in Munich, Faisal Al Rahmani, General Supervisor of the President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses, and Ahmed Al Samarrai, President of the German Arabian Horse Federation, who presented the cups to the owner and trainer of the horse “El Paso T”, Gerard Zotliff, in the presence of jockey Coop Vanderbeek.

For his part, Faisal Al Rahmani, General Supervisor of the President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses, said: “We are proud of the impressive successes achieved by the ninth leg of the race in Germany, which witnessed a large turnout and attendance, reflecting the prestigious status of the precious cup on European tracks. He praised the fierce competition between the horses participating in the race, which represent the elite of Arabian horses.”

“We extend our deepest thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, for his support and guidance that lead us to the success of the precious cup races, in all international stations and tracks,” he added, expressing his pleasure at the continuation of the precious cup races, with strong competition, in light of the level of praise and wide echoes, and the great welcome we receive from the federations, owners, breeders, the media, and all the family and lovers of Arabian horses, which pushes us towards more offerings to provide more races with greater diversity and with plans that support raising the levels of production and care of Arabian horses.