Ciudad Juarez.– A young woman from El Paso who was returning to Juarez lost control of her truck and ran over a municipal police officer assigned to guard the Municipal Presidency.

The agent was conducting a surveillance patrol in the vicinity of the presidency when a driver ran over the officer on the sidewalk on the streets of Rivas Guillén and David Herrera Jordán.

It is a Peugeot van, driven by a young student from the Loreto School in El Paso, Texas.

The agent was injured and paramedics from Rescue arrived at the scene and took him to a nearby hospital.

The driver was detained by traffic officers to be rounded up for the injuries she caused.