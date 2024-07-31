Step.- A 35-year veteran of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) was arrested and charged Tuesday, July 30, in connection with the introduction of illegal drugs into the El Paso County Jail Annex, the corporation reported.

Detention Lt. Lance B. was arrested and charged with organized criminal activity under a $10,000 bond, the Sheriff’s Office said.

He has since been released on bail and resigned from the Sheriff’s Office, according to EPCSO.

The drugs were identified as synthetic cannabis, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Earlier this month, the Sheriff’s Office received information that an inmate at the jail annex had been receiving illegal drugs from outside the facility and was distributing them to other inmates, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Lance B. was identified through investigation as the individual who was bringing drugs into the facility and to the inmate, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“The illegal acts of this high-ranking Sheriff’s Office employee are reprehensible and endanger the health of inmates. Criminal acts will not be tolerated and those responsible will be held accountable,” said El Paso County Sheriff Richard Wiles.

According to court documents released to the media, sheriff’s detectives learned that synthetic cannabis was being smuggled into the jail annex by an inmate. Detectives also discovered that the inmate’s sister was applying the synthetic cannabinoids to sheets of paper that were then delivered to the inmate’s girlfriend, according to court documents.

The girlfriend would then hand the sheets of paper to Lance B., the detention lieutenant, according to court documents.

The drugs would then be smoked by the inmate or sold to other inmates, according to court documents.

Lance B. was paid by his sister or girlfriend through an online cash transfer app, according to court documents.

Court documents also say the inmate was a member of the Gangster Disciples Street Gang.

Detectives then began monitoring the inmate’s calls and he was heard several times instructing his girlfriend when to deliver the drugs to Lance B., according to court documents.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday, July 19, Sheriff’s Office detectives were monitoring the parking lot of the jail annex when they received a notification that the inmate had contacted his girlfriend about a delivery.

The bride arrived and walked into the foyer with a folder in her hands. Detectives then contacted Lance B. and discovered he was holding several sheets of paper.

The sheets of paper were kept as evidence and a drug-sniffing dog was brought in. The dog, “Walter,” tested positive for the documents Lance B. was in possession of, according to court documents.

Lance B. was fired from his shift at that time, according to court documents.

Two different front desk employees at the jail annex also told detectives that on several occasions the inmate’s girlfriend had handed out folders with sheets of paper and asked specifically for Lance B., according to court documents.

Detectives also used scientific testing on the sheets of paper to identify that they contained synthetic cannabis, according to court documents.