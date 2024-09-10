The Step.- Child rapist Edward Alvarado was sentenced to 170 years in prison for sexually abusing minors. An El Paso court found Alvarado guilty last week on three charges.

Alvarado was arrested in 2016 and charged with continuously sexually assaulting four minors under the age of 15. He faced 50 years in prison for the first charge, 75 years for the second and 45 years for the third. These are consecutive sentences, meaning they are served one after the other.

Alvarado was acquitted of one count of aggravated sexual assault against a minor.

According to a 2018 press release, Alvarado was arrested in June 2016 for the sexual assault of an 8-year-old girl on multiple occasions between June 1, 2015, and late July 2015. Alvarado posted $200,000 bail and was released at that time.

In October 2017, authorities discovered that Alvarado had fled the country and was in Mexico. He was located in Jimenez, Chihuahua, and arrested by officers from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Center on $300,000 bail ahead of his trial.

“Throughout the testimony in this case, it was revealed that he had exposed himself and was obviously trying to attract other young girls, he had exposed himself to other prepubescent girls in an effort to attract others,” said El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks.

“We are very pleased with this sentence; it is a remarkable statement from the jury that sexual assault and abuse of our children will not be tolerated,” Hicks said.