Step.– El Paso police detectives are investigating a death after a body was found Thursday afternoon in the Franklin Mountains along Transmountain Road, authorities said.

A body recovery operation was underway after police received a 911 call at around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, according to a police spokesperson.

A police search and rescue team was on scene near the Ron Coleman Trailhead on Transmountain Road. The Crimes Against Persons Unit is handling the investigation.

The Ron Coleman Trail is a well-known and challenging hiking route along the mountain ridge, from McKelligon Canyon to Transmountain Road.

Details about the deceased were not immediately available.