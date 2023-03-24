El Paso Blanco de Lorca has increased its real estate assets for the preparations for Holy Week with the purchase of a warehouse of more than one thousand square meters in the area of ​​La Velica. It is adjacent to the two warehouses that the brotherhood acquired in 1988 to house horses, carriages, and floats, which also has a changing room, make-up, and hairdressing area for the extras of the biblical passion parades, and with another annexed plot acquired in 2011. With The purchase of this property El Paso already has 4,000 square meters in this environment.

It was explained this Thursday by the president of Paso Blanco, Ramón Mateos, who showed the new infrastructure to the mayor, Diego José Mateos, the councilor for Easter, José Luis Ruiz, and the PP spokesman, Fulgencio Gil.

Mateos said that the brotherhood is finishing up the new infrastructure and will connect with the original ship, which has also been remodeled. At first it will be used for the storage of material, carts and floats and will mean “an important relief” for the development of the preparations for the processions.

The president of Paso Blanco assured that “one of the primary objectives” of the brotherhood is “to ensure its continuity and viability” and that, to achieve this, it is “very important that we can gradually increase and consolidate our artistic and cultural heritage as well as real estate”.

He recalled that the Paso Blanco was the first to have a ship owned and now “an important step for the future” of the brotherhood is being taken, which “goes through making us increasingly present in the city.” He hoped to be able to acquire the land that is now occupied by a construction materials warehouse to complete his heritage in this environment that is located very close to the Lorca Taller del Tiempo visitor center.

The mayor congratulated Paso Blanco because the acquisition implies “increasing the heritage of Holy Week and Lorca.” He was convinced that it will facilitate the work of the brothers and will serve to improve the staging of passionate biblical parades.

He remarked that “in the desire to excel and in the rivalry between the brotherhoods is the secret of our Holy Week” because they aspire to “always continue to grow and have more heritage.”