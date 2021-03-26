During Holy Week in Lorca the Paso Azul de Lorca commemorated the Friday of Dolores in the church of San Francisco with a high mass in honor of its owner in which the capacity was restricted to 120 people and which was broadcast on local television and through the social networks of the Hermandad de Labradores.

The mass was officiated by the episcopal vicar of Lorca, Francisco Fructuoso, and attended by the president of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, the mayor, Diego José Mateos, and councilors from all the parties of the municipal corporation.

Dozens of bouquets and flower arrangements with heartfelt dedication of the blues They surrounded the throne of the image that wore the mantle with which it goes out in procession every Friday of Dolores. After mass, the Brotherhood of Labradors held a day of veneration for its owner and hundreds of blue were able to contemplate the image inside the temple with strict security measures.

The president of Paso Azul, José María Miñarro, said that “today is the greatest day for all the blues but this year is very different” for the pandemic. He affirmed that “we cannot go out in the street in procession but we do have the opportunity to see the Virgin.”