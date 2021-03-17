El Paso Azul de Lorca has organized the extraordinary exhibition of Holy Week ‘Azul XXI’ which will be shown in the church of San Francisco and which will have as its most prominent element the projection of an impressive audiovisual montage on six large screens measuring six by five meters that will be installed in the chapels of the temple.

In this year without processions the Paso Azul proposes a “Sensory experience” so that those attending the exhibition “come out with the feeling that they have lived Holy Week” inside the church, explained the coordinator of the exhibition, Javier Martínez. Through these screens, visitors will be able to witness the moments of greatest blue emotion, from the ringing of bells to announce the start of Friday of Dolores until Good Friday.

The projections, accompanied by effective lighting and powerful sound accompaniment, will take place from March 27 to April 4. In total they were programmed 250 free sessions with capacity limited to 25 people and with a duration of 30 minutes. It is estimated that they can be viewed by up to 6,000 people.

Only It can be accessed by prior reservation on the website www.azulxxi.es, although 20% of the tickets of each of the passes will be reserved for people over 65 and a companion. In this case the tickets can be collected at the Blue Museum of Holy Week.

The president of Paso Azul, José María Miñarro, said that ‘Azul XXI’ “was born with the aim of commemorating a difficult Easter, in which it is impossible to celebrate the processions ». He invited all Lorca residents and visitors to contemplate the exhibition, which “is going to be something very different” and remarked that all sanitary regulations will be respected.

At the entrance, the temperature of the attendees will be taken, who will have to go through a mat to disinfect the footwear. In addition, adequate ventilation will be maintained and hydroalcoholic gel dispensers and air purifiers with HEPA filters will be installed.