In an interview with Magaly Tv La firme, Juan Carlos Ulloa, pointed out Greissy Ortega as a liar after she appeared on a television program to talk about her current situation in the United States. The popular “Parcero” indicated to Magaly that she does not know her sister and that she is capable of lying without any problem. “You don’t know Greysi”

El Parcero advised Milena Zarate to be careful of the possible accusations that she could receive from Greissy, since she considers her capable of blaming her for the loss of her supposed pregnancy. “Let my sister Milena take care of her rather than her, because they can blame her for for her, (Greysi) lost her record baby”