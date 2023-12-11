Western countries promised to help Ukraine as long as needed, but currently the military, diplomatic and economic support of the EU and the US is showing signs of wear and tear. About it reports Spanish newspaper El Pais.

According to the newspaper, the United States has financial problems with fulfilling its promises to Ukraine. Meanwhile, the European Union is trying to allocate a new aid package to Kyiv worth €50 billion, but this is prevented by the veto imposed by Hungary. Political struggles among Western countries and the slow pace of military production also negatively affect support for Ukraine, the publication notes.

As emphasized, this week will be decisive for the future of Ukraine. The heads of the European Union will meet at the summit on December 14 and discuss a new package of economic assistance to Kyiv and, possibly, begin negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. However, this is not helped by Ukraine’s internal political problems and the lack of progress in the counteroffensive, the newspaper believes.

According to the publication, economic support is now especially necessary for Kyiv, which is on the verge of hyperinflation. However, in recent months, both economic and military support from the EU and the US has reached record lows.

At the summit on December 14-15, the leaders of the 27 EU countries may decide to begin negotiations with Moldova and Ukraine on EU membership, as well as present Georgia's candidate status.

Also, on December 11, the media reported alarm among Europeans due to the devastation of military arsenals. The concerns are reportedly based on the slowdown in military production since the end of the Cold War, slow economic growth in European countries and an aging population.

Earlier, on December 8, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the European Union cannot grant membership to Ukraine, since there remains a critically high level of corruption there. He noted that Ukrainians are not ready to join the EU, just as Europeans are not ready to accept them into the community.

Before this, on December 1, Orban recommended that the EU first conclude a strategic partnership agreement with Kiev, and only after 5-10 years return to the issue of Ukraine’s membership in the European Union.

At the end of November, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that Kyiv had fulfilled almost all the requirements for starting negotiations on joining the union. The key requirements for Ukraine remain the fight against corruption and the protection of national minorities. However, the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, noted that at present there is no agreement among the member countries on the issue of Ukraine's entry into the association.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed an application for the country to join the EU in February 2022. In April of the same year, the Ukrainian side submitted to the union the completed second part of the questionnaire for obtaining candidate status. On June 23 of the same year, Michel announced that at the EU summit Ukraine had agreed on candidate status.