The rights of women in America, their well-being and participation in politics will be the focus of a meeting organized by EL PAÍS, which will take place next Wednesday, May 31, in Mexico City. Prominent figures in American politics will participate in the event, such as Claudia Sheinbaum, head of the Government of Mexico City; Francia Márquez, Vice President of Colombia; Yolanda Díaz, Second Vice President of Spain, and Claudia López, Mayor of Bogotá. They will talk with Pepa Bueno, director of this newspaper, about the challenges of women in a continent marked by inequality and violence.

The meeting will be held at the National Museum of Anthropology starting at eight in the morning and will feature various exhibitions and discussion tables such as the participation of women in democracy, their political rights and their representation in public life. Participating in this table will be Michelle Bachelet, former president of Chile; María Emma Mejía, former Secretary General of UNASUR; Eleonora Caroit, French deputy; Marcela Aguiñaga, perfect of the provincial government of Guayas, in Ecuador; and Myriam Méndez, coordinator of Valiente es Dialogar and former director of the Ford Foundation. This table will be moderated by the journalist for W Radio and columnist for EL PAÍS, Gabriela Warkentin.

In a region where 2022 closed with more than 4,000 women victims of femicide, Wednesday’s meeting will analyze the conditions in which they can access justice, because most of these crimes also go unpunished. Of all the violent deaths of women, only between 30% and 35% are classified as femicides by the authorities, according to the National Observatory on Feminicide of Mexico, a trend that is replicated in other countries in the region. Beatriz Argimón, Vice President of Uruguay; Ernestina Godoy, Attorney General of Mexico City; and Ana María Salazar, former deputy assistant secretary of the Pentagon.

Sustainable development and the role of women after the covid-19 pandemic will also be analyzed at a roundtable with the participation of Aurora Vergara, Minister of Education of Colombia; Rosa Junquera, director of sustainability at PRISA; Aimée Sentmat de Grimaldo, president of Banistmo, in Panama; and María Noel Vaeza, regional director of UN Women. After the event, which is also organized by PRISA Media, the Government of Mexico City and UN Women, the participants will visit two of Claudia Sheinbaum’s flagship projects in the Mexican capital: the Cablebús that runs through Iztapalapa, one of the largest delegations from Mexico City, and PILARES, a youth reintegration project through culture.

