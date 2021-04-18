The journalists Salvador Camarena and Gabriela Warketin. RR. H.H.

The edition of EL PAÍS in Mexico this week premieres two new informative podcasts by the prestigious journalists Gabriela Warkentin and Salvador Camarena. Speaking … with Warkentin (Tuesday and The Evening (Wednesday) are the new bets of the newspaper to rigorously analyze the national news. Mexico is experiencing a complex scenario this year: it faces the largest elections in its history in the midst of a pandemic that has left serious health and economic consequences, and of growing social movements that mark the country’s political step. Each week the two new productions will open spaces for dialogue with new characters and will provide data that will help to understand more clearly the impact of the news. Both podcasts will be available on the Spotify and Apple audio platforms.

Speaking … with Warkentin It is intended as a refuge for constructive and contextual information conversation. The journalist and communicator of W Radio will talk every Tuesday with social actors in Mexico to understand the current state of tension and glimpse paths of relaxation. The chapters, which will last between 15 and 20 minutes, will emphasize emerging movements, such as the feminist, but without neglecting social agents from other areas. “It seems a contradiction that in a tense world we sit down to talk, but that is just what we are going to do. We are going to talk to everyone, to everyone, on the street, in the subway, on the beach, in the forest, wherever necessary. We are going to talk, because by speaking we understand each other better ”, says Warkentin in the presentation of the podcast. This production opens next Tuesday, April 20.

The Evening, presented by journalist Salvador Camarena, will break down in each installment the news issues facing the country at a time of uncertainty like the current one. This production seeks to be a space to add voices and information to a national political agenda marked by the daily morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Camarena, a renowned political analyst, will present talks, data and points of view every week so that the conversation goes beyond the interests of power. “The issues with which we can all form a different point of view and not live in this that every morning they tell us what we should say, what we should think, what we should say, that’s it, right?”, Says the journalist. The first episode of this podcast will be out next Wednesday, April 21.

