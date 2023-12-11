EL PAÍS launches a new newsletter, dedicated exclusively to Chile. It has been nine months since the editorial office of this newspaper began operating in Santiago, Chile last March, as it did before in Mexico and Colombia. And just days before a plebiscite for a new Constitution will be held next Sunday, December 17, where citizens will have to choose between approving and rejecting the text proposed by a Constitutional Council. You can sign up at this link to receive it.

In this newsletter A weekly selection of chronicles, reports and interviews will be offered for those who cannot follow the daily news, but do not want to miss the texts that, through the eyes of EL PAÍS, help understand Chile from its different angles: political, economic, social and cultural, at a particularly interesting time. Politically and economically, four years after a social outbreak in 2019 that put the institutions on the ropes and after two complicated attempts to change the Fundamental Charter. Socially and culturally, with a complex, effervescent citizenry.

The idea of ​​this newsletter, which will be sent to you directly by e-mail to registered users, is to open different paths of communication from Chile with readers, in a more direct, less formal format. It will be carefully prepared every week from our editorial office in Santiago with the best of what we do: with the informative pieces that help us keep up with the news pulse of the day, but also with those notes that seem relevant to us and that, given the speed of public discussion in Chile, are not always observed with the necessary attention.