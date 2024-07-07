The complexity of a war like the one in Ukraine sometimes exceeds the coverage that can be given in the pages of a newspaper. The reporter usually keeps to himself, or keeps in the privacy of his close circle, the anecdotes that go beyond a quote, a number, the opinion of an expert. However, the group of EL PAÍS correspondents who have covered Ukraine and documented this conflict have sought to break that distance through a new format: the ‘performance’, one inspired by the documentary that was nominated for the Gabo awards and entitled Soldiers of tank 27.

Desks were replaced by tables, reports turned into monologues that make up ‘Historias de una guerra’. There they talk about those “minimal details that do not always fit in the chronicles,” as explained by the director of the newspaper, Pepa Bueno. Since that first presentation in Madrid, in December 2022, the public reception has been so positive that it has allowed them to do a kind of small tour. They have performed in Seville, in Valencia, in the Canary Islands, in a prison. This Sunday will be the first time they do it in Latin America, in Bogotá, before the attendees of the Gabo Festival.

Although more than 15 journalists have participated in the coverage of Ukraine, only a few of them will be in Bogotá. Each one talks about what he witnessed and what impacted him in a personal and profound way. Luis Doncel, head of the International section, talks about the way in which the LGBTI community takes on the fight; Mónica Ceberio Belaza, reporter and coordinator of special projects, tells a love story. Cristian Segura, who has been in the eastern country for more than two years, tells what really happens when you have to flee from a battlefield. And Jacobo García talks about dignity. In the background, you can hear María Teresa Gamaza playing the violin.

For journalists, it is “a strange and curious feeling,” as Jacobo García said in an interview. However, he has discovered that “many people who approach the pages of the newspaper with a certain amount of modesty suddenly feel that they are being told about it in a theatre, in person, looking them in the eyes, in a very non-academic way. It is simply going up and telling all those things that impress you, then you have the feeling of telling it to a friend. It has that point that mixes the best of theatre with the best of journalism.”

