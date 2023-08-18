The EL PAÍS mobile application adds a novelty to its notification system: readers can select the topics that interest them the most from a wider range of options and receive alerts when relevant articles are published in each of the areas.

With the latest version, now available, readers of the Spanish edition of the newspaper will be able to customize notifications according to their preferences. If you want to enjoy this improvement, you can download the app by clicking on the following links, both for Android as for iOS in your AppStore. These are the topics you can select:

News: all the latest news and the most important news of the day.

Featured content: the best reports, interviews and great displays from EL PAÍS.

Sports: all the information on the most important competitions.

Economy: most outstanding economic news from EL PAÍS and Five days.

podcast: all episodes of Today in EL PAÍS, our podcast newspaper, and other audio reports and investigations.

When the app is updated or when readers download it for the first time, a tutorial will appear where they can choose whether they want to receive all, some or none of these notifications. Of course, these preferences can be modified at any time from the configuration menu > settings > notifications.

To change your notification settings, you can access the menu through the gear icon.

Once in the menu, you can choose the notifications you want or not to receive.

The objective is that readers do not miss the most important information on the topics they like the most and that they can also make the changes they want whenever they need to. For example, if a reader is interested in the sports channel, he can activate it during a certain period or competition and, if he wishes, mute it again whenever he wishes.

This functionality joins other recent improvements to the app, such as the ability to save news to read later, the live score of sports competitions, the search by topic and author, and the option to listen to audio both the podcast like the sound news.

Readers who still do not have the EL PAÍS application can download it by clicking here: for Android and to iOS in your AppStore.