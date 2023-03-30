Discover, enjoy and experiment. That is the objective with which EL PAÍS Gastro was born, a new gastronomy section that, on the one hand, brings together and orders on the internet all the content that had been done in the newspaper on the sector and, on the other, adds new perspectives, themes and collaborators to the project.

EL PAÍS Gastro incorporates the voice of El Comidista into its offer, which, led by Mikel López Iturriaga, has built one of the most successful websites on the Spanish scene for more than a decade. Recipes, guides, tricks, reviews, trends, restaurants ―from haute cuisine to the most popular―, drinks, trips and a lot of news will be the pillars of an ambitious editorial plan. And all this, taking full advantage of the resources offered by the digital world. Video, audio, careful photography or new narratives when it comes to telling stories are combined with a powerful revamped recipe search engine. A lot of enjoyment, without a doubt, but also journalism of service and utility. In its print edition, the newspaper will reinforce its coverage, both on a day-to-day basis and in its magazines: El País Semanal, SModa and ICON.

The director of EL PAÍS, Pepa Bueno, considers the project strategic: “Gastronomy is a fundamental part of our lives, especially in Latin American societies. It is a family and friendship glue, a cultural fact that accompanies us from the moment we wake up until we go to bed. And it is also a huge industry, which moves the economy just like tourism does”. In a time that is informatively as intense as it is dark on too many occasions, a bet like EL PAÍS Gastro comes to feed the sense of good taste and pleasures.

“A newspaper like this also aspires to entertain its readers and subscribers, to discover spaces for them to enjoy, to be useful to them. The kitchen, the food, and also the drink, live in our daily conversation, and this has only increased in recent years. It unites us, and at the same time shows our differences and creativity, whether we are talking about a tuna from the Strait, a Galician barnacle, a skewer from Malaga, a Mexican taco, a Colombian ajiaco or a Peruvian ceviche”, says Pepa Bueno.

Spain is, along with Japan, the country in the world with the highest life expectancy, and food plays a key role. For this reason, EL PAÍS Gastro will also talk about the impact of food on our bodies, providing a complementary perspective to the Health and Well-being section of the newspaper. What are we talking about when we talk about an Atlantic diet? Or where to eat a vegan stew and what are its nutritional values? These themes will be common in the weekly menu of the new section of EL PAÍS.

THE COUNTRY Gastro.

The EL PAÍS Gastro team is made up of Almudena Ávalos, Paz Álvarez and Helena Poncini, three journalists with extensive experience in gastronomy. Ávalos, coordinator of the project, offers some clues: “EL PAÍS Gastro is a place to discover, hand in hand with professionals and prescribers, places to eat and drink well. The section will talk about avant-garde cuisine, traditional cuisine, and everything that is behind a dish: product, territory and people”.

With a wide network of collaborators and the strength of its correspondents, EL PAÍS will pay special attention to everything that happens outside of Madrid. “We want to decentralize gastronomy, look from the local to the global, and grow our Latin American coverage,” explains Ávalos. “And we are also going to welcome on our website and on our pages this new generation of chefs and cooks who understand gastronomy from a different point of view,” he adds.

One of the great phenomena that has been taking place in recent times is that gastronomy and those who promote it live beyond the big cities, creating wealth and value in less populated areas and boosting their economy and culture. At the same time, many corners of the planet have discovered in the kitchen a good way to project themselves abroad.

José Carlos Capel, the historical critic of EL PAÍS, will continue to be very present every week, with the criticism of a restaurant and with its gastronomes, where the same thing tells (and teaches) his high-calorie breakfasts with muffins that open debates as controversial as if they were really there are spaghetti bolognese. Amaya Cervera and Carlos Delgado will accompany us through the world of wines; Esther Merino, beverage developer at the Alchemist restaurant in Copenhagen, will discover the latest in cocktails; Rocío Benito, a sommelier with experience in Lera, Ambivium and Tohqa, and current head sommelier in Jaleo (Dubai), will teach the keys to understanding the world of winemaking, and María Nicolau, author of kitchen or barbarism, will relate the news to us with his way of understanding cooking. Todo al verde ―a philosophy that does not stop adding followers, that of vegetable-based food—, Where do the cooks eat and Oido cocina ―popular restaurants that deserve 10 Michelin stars― will be weekly sections, as will the recommendations of publications that Sara Cucala will make us from his A Punto bookstore.

The EL PAÍS Gastro team