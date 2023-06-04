In recent years, we have become accustomed to experiencing historic moments more often than usual. Alerts, news flashes, and events no one could remember seeing before. In March 2020, the coronavirus pandemic broke out, paralyzing the world, a few days after EL PAÍS announced that it would launch its subscription model. Since then, there has been a long list of these events, ranging from a war in Europe to the eruption of the La Palma volcano, changes of government in countries like Chile and Brazil or the death of Isabel II. All of them have been extensively covered by the newspaper, not only with journalists on the ground, but with analyses, graphs, videos, podcast and opinions to help understand its consequences.

With each of these events the community of subscribers to the newspaper has increased. On Monday May 29, after the municipal and regional elections in Spain and coinciding with the announcement of an electoral advance, the newspaper exceeded the figure of 300,000. Of these, more than 264,000 are digital exclusives, 32,000 correspond to the printed edition (which also gives access to the digital option) and close to 6,000 to the PDF version of the paper copy.

“The most exciting thing is the rate at which the number of subscribers is growing. Not long ago we celebrated 250,000 and today we are at 300,000, which confirms our outstanding leadership in Spain. It is hopeful for quality journalism”, says Pepa Bueno. The director of EL PAÍS highlights the importance of independent journalism in the face of the proliferation of hoaxes and misinformation: “It is a very serious problem that infects the entire communication ecosystem. But when it comes to paying, you don’t pay massively for propaganda. You have to wonder why a lot of the junk we receive, supposedly informative, is free. In times of uncertainty, and now we are on the verge of decisive general elections in Spain and Europe, the 300,000 subscribers tell us that we do useful, committed and plural journalism. Without prejudices or obsessions”.

For years the world of media has been convinced that the only way to maintain quality and independent journalism is by relying on a community of subscribers. The drop in sales of paper newspapers at kiosks, the irruption of digital platforms and the volatility of advertising revenue do not make another model possible for large-scale newsrooms with a global vocation. The large international newspapers have years ahead of the Spanish ones, which mostly adopted the payment model around the turn of the decade. Among them, the figure from EL PAÍS stands out, an outstanding leader in a sector that is beginning to notice a certain stagnation, also due to the economic uncertainty of recent months.

“The consensus is that this year the focus will be on retaining existing subscribers rather than adding new ones,” predicted Nic Newman, author of the report Reuters Institute of Journalism (Oxford) on trends in the media industry for 2023. However, EL PAÍS continues to grow at a rate that accelerated in January 2022 with the change to a model freemiumwith a large number of articles that can only be read by subscribers and others that remain open.

Carlos Núñez, president and CEO of EL PAÍS, notes this sustained growth: “Subscription is the central axis of our strategy and EL PAÍS has transferred its undeniable leadership in print to the digital environment. We are the leading global newspaper in Spanish: we have the highest net subscriber growth by far and with it, we are the ones with the largest global base. And we have achieved it in just three years and without yet structurally attacking our American markets. But we do not settle. We want to continue learning with and from our readers, to better understand what type of product they demand from EL PAÍS and to adapt our offer to their interests, their reading habits and the time they have available for information”.

Demanding and committed readers

The change in model has also changed the role of readers and the community. On the few occasions that Berna González Harbor is absent from her daily appointment with the readers of the newsletter The country of the morning —mainly due to travel—the newspaper receives a handful of messages asking if he is okay or something is wrong. It is a clear symptom of how the historical unidirectionality of the headlines towards their readers has been definitively broken, who want to be informed, but also to be part of a community that shares and defends values. Many times, subscribing is an act of support for major investigations that require investing time and effort, such as the one that EL PAÍS has been carrying out since 2018 on pedophilia in the Church. The diary of a pedophile priest, which recounts the abuse of minors by the Spanish Jesuit Alfonso Pedrajas in Bolivia, is the article that has generated the most direct subscriptions since the change in model.

Telling what others do not want to be known —investigating and publishing exclusive information— continues to be the main mission of a medium like EL PAÍS, which has several offices in Spain and is expanding its presence in America. But, at a time when part of society is suffering from the so-called “information fatigue” due to the overabundance of information, especially negative, newspapers have the obligation to help understand the world, to expand their thematic margins and accompany readers. in the most everyday aspects. Pepa Bueno defines this breadth of interests and themes as follows: “The general community of readers interested in our global and local political and economic issues is growing. In the climate crisis or in the advances and setbacks in equality and civil rights. And, at the same time, we see how other small communities are created around specific contents of the newspaper, from science to reading; from education to cooking”.

Some of the newspaper’s most recent commitments respond to these needs, such as the launch of the Health and Well-being sections or EL PAÍS Gastro or the commitment to audiovisual formats, with the podcast Today in THE COUNTRY to the head. Also the offer of 50 editorial bulletins that cover interests from geopolitics to chess and that are one of the products most appreciated by the subscriber community: half are signed up for some newsletter and each of them receives an average of four. Subscribers are also looking for a place to go to discover cultural trends and prescription, like those who, year after year, wait for the list of the best books according to babelia.

“Since its foundation, EL PAÍS has focused on the reader. Proof of this is that he endowed himself with a Book of style with the intention of being more transparent with the public. With the possibilities of technology, this relationship with the reader, now a subscriber, has been able to refine itself to be more direct”, affirms Soledad Alcaide, Reader’s Advocate. She receives daily messages (and also complaints) from a community that is growing all over the world: 20% of the 300,000 subscribers are outside of Spain, mainly in America. “They are more critical with the form than with the substance. They tend to complain more about errors or misprints and access problems than about the journalism we practice. And yes, the complaint abounds more than the congratulations, although there are also these. We have very demanding readers.”