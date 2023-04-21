The director of EL PAÍS América, Jan Martínez Ahrens, speaks with the Dean of Journalism at the Externado de Colombia University, Victoria González, on the third day of the Bogotá International Book Fair (FILBo). The conversation between the two will take place in the Gran Salón Raíces A, in Corferias, starting at two in the afternoon, local time.

The Bogotá Book Fair, the most important cultural, literary and publishing event in the Colombian capital, celebrates its 35th edition this year. Among its guests are several prominent authors from Latin America and the world, such as Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Juan Gabriel Vásquez, Carolina Sanín, Juan Villoro, Fernanda Trías or Jorge Volpi. This year, although most of the activities will be concentrated in Corferias, its traditional venue, there will also be activities in other parts of Bogotá and in cities such as Medellín, Popayán and Cúcuta.

