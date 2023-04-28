THE COUNTRY and Being Catalonia organize next Wednesday, May 3, a debate with the candidates for mayor of Barcelona Ada Colau, current mayor of Barcelona and candidate of Barcelona en Comú, Jaume Collboni, candidate of the PSC, Ernest Maragall, mayor of ERC, and Trias, of Trias for Barcelona. The debate, moderated by journalists Pablo Tallón (Ser) and Ana Pantaleoni (EL PAÍS), will be held in Catalan at the Toresky studio, on Casp street, at the Prisa headquarters in Barcelona, ​​and can be followed live on from elpais.com and from the stations and website of Ser Catalunya.

The objective is to debate with these candidates, the best positioned in the surveys to occupy the mayoralty, about the main problems that affect the present and future of the city, such as the lack of housing (the average rental price in Barcelona was in the fourth quarter last year at 1,077 euros), mobility management (all promise alternatives to city planning in the so-called “superilles” or green axes promoted by Colau), the projection of Barcelona in the world and tourism management, an area in which the growth of cruise ships pits the parties against each other. In the last section of the debate, the policy of pacts will be discussed. Maragall, Colau, Trias and Collboni will discuss their chances of becoming mayor of Barcelona and, if that doesn’t happen, which candidate they will support.

According to the latest municipal barometer survey, insecurity is the issue that worries Barcelonans the most, with 22% of responses. The second concern is cleanliness. The third problem is municipal political management, with 7.7% of responses, followed by access to housing (6.1%). In this barometer, tourism and traffic congestion skyrocket in positions five and six of the biggest problems in the city.

