THE COUNTRY

EL PAÍS is the global newspaper most consulted by opinion leaders in Colombia. This is shown by the survey by the company Cifras y Conceptos, which surveyed 1,523 politicians, businessmen, academics and other figures who help shape Colombia’s agenda. In its 2023 edition, the measurement shows that EL PAÍS América is by far the international medium that opinion leaders read the most to stay informed, ahead of The New York Times and The Economist. Such is its influence that among the national media it is already the sixth most referenced, ahead of a dozen long-established newspapers and websites.

This result is the fruit of a long journalistic effort with its own newsroom in Bogotá, the second largest on the continent, dedicated to great investigations and reports, such as the recent Rafael Project, winner this week of the honorable mention of the journalistic excellence awards. from the Inter-American Press Association in the category of in-depth journalism. The analytical capacity of EL PAÍS América and its firms has also contributed to this leadership, among which Mario Vargas Llosa, Juan Gabriel Vásquez, Paul Krugman, Diana Calderón, Martín Caparrós, María Jimena Duzán, Yolanda Ruiz, Juan Carlos Echeverry, Juan Pablo Calvás, Alberto Casas, Irene Vallejo, Gustavo Gómez or Ricardo Silva. It also has high-quality audiovisual displays, as well as podcasts, including My questions, by Roberto Pombo, the fourth one that opinion leaders listen to the most to stay informed. EL PAÍS América Colombia has a weekly newsletter to which readers can subscribe for free by accessing this page, as well as with accounts in Twitter, Facebook and instagramand a channel in WhatsApp.

La W and Caracol Radio, the two Colombian radio stations of PRISA, the publishing company of EL PAÍS, are the most consulted, in another example of their high informative value.

