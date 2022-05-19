The newsroom of EL PAÍS América in Colombia will launch on May 25 a newsletter with the most outstanding information of the week. Readers can subscribe to the newsletter for free by accessing this page. In it you will find recommended reading, including reports, interviews, chronicles and opinion articles, selected by a team of journalists from the newspaper.

The newsletter It will arrive every Wednesday to your emails with the aim of offering you a short and pleasant reading that allows you to be informed and understand what is happening in the country. It was born at the gates of an electoral appointment, so we hope to reach you with the best information, analysis and opinion to understand this key moment in the history of Colombia.

The newsletter seeks to be a direct channel of communication with the most loyal readers and is part of the newspaper’s commitment to increase its presence in the American continent. EL PAÍS América has decided to strengthen its coverage in the region with a newsroom in Bogotá, which supports the entire South American area, and with a reinforcement in the correspondents of Buenos Aires, São Paulo and Santiago de Chile, as well as an edition in English addressed to the United States.

With this newsletter, EL PAÍS offers its Colombian readers another way to get closer to the newspaper’s content. A summary of the most outstanding articles that we have published on our website and social networks during the week.