A reader consults EL PAÍS on her pill on a terrace in Valencia. Monica Torres

The launch of the digital subscription mannequin on Might 1 was an excellent milestone for EL PAÍS in its transformation course of as a journalistic firm, an advance that may solely be numbered 4 months later. EL PAÍS now has 110,000 subscribers, of which 64,200 are completely digital.

[Si quieres ser parte de la comunidad de lectores de EL PAÍS, suscríbete]

Along with this majority group, included since Might, 37,923 are subscribers of the printed version and seven,842 of Kiosko y Más, the digital duplicate of the paper newspaper. Subscribers to the printed newspaper even have entry to all Web content material – virtually half have registered – however, like these of Kiosko y Más, EL PAÍS doesn’t depend them as unique digital subscribers for the sake of a complete readability with the market.

The figures, printed by EL PAÍS for the primary time, place it prominently on the forefront of all newspapers in Spain on the trail that the trade considers to be the one attainable components to make massive skilled high quality info media sustainable. At a very advanced time, diversifying your sources of revenue is the way in which to ensure the long run. Promoting continues to be an important ingredient within the equation, however inadequate with the turbulence within the sector: the autumn in print promoting over the past decade, stiff competitors from massive platforms for digital cake, and the public sale of the pandemic have made it much more crucial for the financial mannequin, in a quickly digital setting, to be based on the assist of a dedicated group of readers and, in parallel, on the next high quality promoting that takes benefit of the information concerning the consumer.

EL PAÍS has a workforce of greater than 400 journalists and the widest community of Spanish-speaking correspondents on this planet, with 4 notably massive Newsrooms: in Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Mexico Metropolis and São Paulo. Based in Might 1976, EL PAÍS’s DNA is international, European and more and more American — 20% of latest subscribers already come from outdoors of Spain.

Right this moment greater than ever, the relevance of this skilled guess turns into seen. Addressing a problem as advanced because the coronavirus, in a context of uncertainty and far misinformation, has required skilled journalists devoted for numerous hours to offer readers with helpful and rigorous info. Having specialists in well being, training, science, economics, information or graphics, along with the power to cowl a narrative from a neighborhood and international perspective, makes a distinction and, above all, offers a service to society. If the problem weren’t in itself nice, the work has been accomplished, and continues to be accomplished, within the streets and within the homes. For the reason that center of March our newsrooms have been empty and the return to normality appears distant.

Lengthy haul

The mannequin that EL PAÍS launched in Might, two months after the outbreak of the pandemic, is encouraging with the info in hand. However it’s only the start of the journey of a long-term venture. The British newspaper The Instances, in a rustic of virtually 70 million inhabitants and with a possible market as huge because the English-speaking one, it reached 100,000 subscribers a 12 months after beginning to acquire; he Monetary instances or The Wall Avenue Journal They’ve been on this path for greater than 20 years; and The New York Instances, the mirror during which everybody desires to have a look at themselves for the success of their digital and enterprise transformation, started hesitantly in 2011 and it didn’t expertise the explosion of digital subscriptions till 2016, with the arrival of Trump to energy. In Spain, The world took the step on the finish of October, Vocento has been doing it progressively with its native newspapers for years, and shortly it’s anticipated that they’ll be part of Abc and The vanguard. This path has additionally been undertaken by some digital native media, not too long ago The confidential and since start, the newspaper.

The director of EL PAÍS, Javier Moreno, highlights and appreciates the assist of subscribers at this important second for the way forward for the newspaper: “Their assist and loyalty enable us to face the challenges of the long run with better sources, do higher journalism, put money into new methods of explaining actuality ”.

The tradition of fee for content material has regularly been put in in society, inspired by platforms comparable to Netflix or Spotify, by more and more higher-level content material and by expertise and design that aspires to make issues easy for the subscriber. Additionally, because the final report of the Reuters Institute from Oxford College, this has carried over into journalism, with a number of key drivers for readers to subscribe: differentiation, high quality, a superb consumer expertise, and a good worth.

”After consolidating its management as the primary and most influential medium in Spanish on this planet, now it’s time to lead the subscription mannequin. We are going to do that by placing the subscriber on the heart, to return the newspaper to a stage the place it’s financed and sustainable by its readers. The info are very constructive and can function the premise for reaching the formidable targets that we now have set ourselves, ”says Alejandro Martínez Peón, CEO of EL PAÍS.

Readers can view as much as 10 articles monthly without spending a dime, however then must subscribe to have full entry to the content material. The worth is 10 euros monthly or 96 euros per 12 months, with an preliminary provide of 1 euro for the primary month, with no dedication to remain. Throughout the first weeks of implementation of the brand new subscription scheme, many readers opted for the month-to-month mode, however as time passes and renewals happen, the subscriptions that develop essentially the most in share are the annual ones, a symptom of the boldness of the readers with the venture. On the similar time, as foreseen within the marketing strategy and according to different comparable experiences in fashions comparable to EL PAÍS (The New York Instances or The Washington Put up), the drop in site visitors is round 14% at startup. Nevertheless, not solely are subscribers rising, however the quantity of people that have registered – a daily earlier step earlier than subscribing, and crucial for sure advantages – already exceeds three million.