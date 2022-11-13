The last three decades have been a rocky and dark road for printed newspapers. The economic model on which they were sustained, fundamentally advertising and the sale of copies, began to seriously crack. back in 2008. Since the end of the first decade of the century, a few things have changed, some directly impacting the business —the disappearance of newspaper classifieds, for example—, others altering the information consumption habits of citizens —the popularization of mobile phones intelligent—and, perhaps most seriously, too many contributing to the deterioration of democracies, social polarization and the loss of credibility of the media, with social networks playing a determining role. However, today we see a light at the end of that tunnel, more or less intense depending on the different markets and the characteristics of each medium. We are talking about subscribers, they have a first and last name and share values ​​with their reference header. At this point, there is a consensus: subscribers will be the bastion on which to build the future of the press.

In EL PAÍS, the intensity of that light has a number: 250,000. For the most influential Spanish-language newspaper in the world, this is a milestone in its transformation and sustainability, an achievement achieved in just two and a half years. With an unusual rate of growth, on Friday the 214,000 exclusive digital subscribers were exceeded, to which must be added 33,000 of the printed edition (most of them also use the digital option that includes their subscription) and about 7,000 of the version in PDF of the paper. In total, more than 254,000. The outbreak of the war in Ukraine on February 24 of this year and the intense coverage on the ground by the newspaper’s dozen special envoys, together with the change in the payment model a few weeks earlier, accelerated the sustained increase in subscribers that we have been registering from months ago. In a market more mature than the Spanish, louis dreyfusCEO of Le Mondeexplains his experience at the head of the leading French newspaper and gives some clues about the future: “We are in a sector in which usually the winner, or at most the first two, take most of the business. Le Monde it is staying with 70% of the new subscribers to information media”. After more than a decade charging for content, the newspaper managed by Dreyfus has 465,000 digital subscribers, and its followers, The Figaro Y media partThey are around 200,000.

The newsroom of EL PAÍS in Madrid. Photo: CARLOS ROSILLO | Video: EPV

In Spain, the traditional headers changed the step very late. EL PAÍS launched its paywall in May 2020, The world six months before, and even before many Vocento newspapers. The vanguard did it in October 2020 and eldiario.es, digital native media, was born with a system of partners who paid even if the web was open. Industry data shows that no newspaper except EL PAÍS exceeds 100,000 digital subscribers. Almost all are still far from that figure and, as explained by leaders of different media, the pace has stagnated in recent months. The phenomenon that Dreyfus points to, where there is a clear dominator, seems to repeat itself in many countries.

Carlos Nunez, executive president of PRISA Media and president and CEO of EL PAÍS, highlights this growth “well above the average in Spain and even of large international newspapers”, and assures that the objective is to exceed “at least” 450,000 subscribers in 2025. “We will do it with the endorsement of the 400 journalists who make up the newsroom and clear rules that defend rigor and transparency.” For Núñez, there are three keys: the first, the editorial product —”if it doesn’t have quality, nobody is going to pay”—; then, the industrialization of the subscriber management process, and third, a good user experience without advertising saturation.

Beyond the numbers, there is a common denominator in the conversations with all those interviewed: there is no other way than to invest in quality content, to invest in journalism, to invest in journalists. Of course, much more is needed to achieve success, they agree, but some old recipes of the Internet are hardly going to sustain large independent media, and neither will advertising as a main source of income. Marty Baron is perhaps one of the most recognized editors of recent decades. He was already directing Washington Post when Jeff Bezos bought it in 2013, but then the newspaper was limping. From the United States, where last a book about his role as director and the tumultuous years of Donald Trump, he tells how things changed with the arrival of the tycoon: “When Bezos bought us, we had very few subscribers. Then digital investments came with it. We needed more readers, we were very local and few people read us, and consequently they were hardly going to subscribe. Then we started closing more articles for payment and understanding why they were subscribing. In our case it was the topics of research, politics and opinion, and we reinforced those areas. The timing of those bets was very good, because it coincided with the arrival of Trump, and we were ready.” It is during this time when we start to hear a lot about fake news, and when misinformation tries to make its way through society like a torrent. “There was a lot of concern about the increasing misinformation and that led us to emphasize the mission, to focus on democracy, on holding the powerful accountable. We created a new slogan, which we put under our header: Democracy Dies in Darkness (Democracy dies in the dark). People didn’t subscribe to a product, they subscribed to a cause. The cause was to support democracy. And it worked, our subscribers and readers skyrocketed,” recalls Baron.

EL PAÍS has been investing in this process of digital transformation for many years, adapting to a new era. Gone are the days when 400,000 copies were sold daily. After going through different stages, we see how successful models are built on subscribers and differential content with added value. The lost ground of the print edition is replaced by millions of readers around the world and, now, by 250,000 subscribers. The newspaper, founded in 1976, has a more global character than ever, with a network of correspondents that has remained intact while newsrooms were created in Mexico, Colombia or coverage in the United States was reinforced. Perhaps at a key moment, EL PAÍS has the largest team of scientific journalists in its history, with specialists in new narratives and visualization, experts in climate change, 11 people in the audio department, an expanding audiovisual strategy, more than 40 newsletters of high quality and, in short, the largest newsroom in Spain. Its director, Pepa Bueno, describes the situation: “Having reached that milestone means that it is possible. We are building a community that cares about the same things we do. Readers make us complaints that we are working on. For example, the youth challenge, or reaching more readers in America. They also want to be involved, and we learn from them, because for many years our relationship has been one-way.” Along the same lines as what Baron recalled, the director of EL PAÍS is concerned about the current strong polarization: “The lack of consensus on reality is very dangerous, and we have to work hard there. Journalism is fundamental to democracy. I believe in newsrooms that have a scope that allows them to do slow work, demanding journalism. And for that we need to continue growing in subscribers”.

A bunch of subscribers walk into the early afternoon meeting this week. ALEX ONCIU

publishing project

When the media industry talks about subscriptions, about an almost perfect marriage between the editorial project and the business model, everyone thinks in the same header: New York Times. mark thompson, a British executive from the BBC, took over the American crown jewel in 2012. The newspaper was not going through its best days and, considering the enormous size of the Anglo-Saxon market, barely had half a million subscribers. When he left him, in 2020, he was about to reach six million. Today he is dedicated to advising some media companies and has just to create a foundation, together with Nobel laureate María Ressa, to support independent journalism in places where it is threatened. He comes from meeting with the council of Axel Springer in Berlin when he attends EL PAÍS. “When I arrive to New York Times, many people thought that those 500,000 subscriptions were probably close to the total number that was possible to reach. Then there were 1.2 million subscribers to the print edition and those who were there believed that those who had been subscribers of the paper would convert to digital, and that would be it. I had a different approach. New York Times It was one of the best newspapers in the world, and if we got the business model right, I saw no reason not to aim for 10 million or 20 million subscribers. He knew less than anyone, but he was more ambitious. He had a lot of faith in people’s willingness to pay for quality journalism. There is a lot of content on the internet, but not so much excellent journalism. The first thing happened there, to invest in journalism. Like HBO or Netflix: if you want people to subscribe to entertainment on the internet, you have to have great shows and so you can’t cut there. Then you have to create a great digital experience and have experts in marketing digital to optimize the subscription model. And we did all of that,” says Thompson.

More information

The launch of the digital subscription model in EL PAÍS in 2020 coincided with a time of journalistic intensity rarely seen, which forced this newspaper to work hard on two exceptional matters: first a pandemic with devastating effects, and then a war in Europe with a global impact. The two issues have taken place in a territory where credibility has been a cornerstone for the media, with many interests at stake to intoxicate citizens. That effort to explain reality and be useful to readers is probably largely to blame for the success of those 250,000 subscribers. Thompson remembers, precisely, when subscriptions skyrocketed in the wake of another news event: “Newspapers always do well when there are big stories, and Donald Trump was in 2015. The bottom line was that we were prepared. People want reliable information that they can believe and use in their lives. For me, the key was to act like a manager who really believes that, and not to be thinking about cutting. You have to build more than destroy. A similar view has jon sladeunder whose responsibility are both the subscriptions and the publicity of the Financial Times. Yes New York Times is the indisputable reference, the FT is a pioneer in charging for content and an example of sophistication in knowing its audience. In 2019 they exceeded one million subscribers and, after two decades on a sustained course, Slade dares to give a recipe: “We must continue investing in quality journalism, go back to the roots; then invest more in how stories are told, think about mobile, display, audio, video, and how readers engage and engage with content; and third, think about the readers, what they want from us, and respond accordingly”.