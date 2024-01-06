The Extraordinary Draw of the 'El Niño' Lottery distributes this Saturday, starting at 12:00 p.m., 770 million euros in prizes, 70 more than in 2023. Asturias and Castilla y León are the autonomous communities in which the most expenditure has been recorded per inhabitant, with 29.76 and 28.71 euros, respectively. This figure represents an increase of nearly 10 euros compared to the national average, which stands at 17.97 euros, one more than in 2022.

On the opposite side of the list are the autonomous cities of Melilla and Ceuta and the Balearic Islands as the most austere territories, according to the allocation per inhabitant of State Lotteries and Betting (LAE). There, the average expense does not reach 4 euros. Apart from these two locations, the Balearic Islands, Catalonia and the Canary Islands are the places where citizens decide to spend less on tenths, where the amount barely reaches 15 euros.

Regarding the endings, 0 has been the one that has been part of the first prize of this draw the most times, tripling the number of times that the one that has had the least frequency (number 3) has come out. Specifically, there have been 22 occasions in which 0 has been the last number of the first 'El Niño' prize.

Other endings that have also achieved the refund of the first prize in the more than one hundred years that this lottery has been in existence were 7 (fourteen times), 9 (thirteen times); 4 and 5 (twelve times), 2 (eleven times) and 6 (ten times). The least lucky endings have been 1 (nine times); 8 (eight times) and the aforementioned 3 (seven times).

1,100 million in tenths



The draw will be held, as always, in the State Lottery and Betting Room using the simple drum system. Specifically, the issuance of this traditional Christmas raffle amounts to 55 series of 100,000 tickets each, at the price of 200 euros per ticket, divided into tenths of 20 euros. The total issue is 1,100,000,000 euros.

Regarding the most important prizes for 'El Niño', the first is 2,000,000 euros per series, the second is 750,000 euros and the third is 250,000 euros. In addition, there are 20 prizes of 3,500 euros, another 1,400 of 1,000 euros per series and 5,000 prizes of 400 euros, among others. There are also 30,000 prizes of 200 euros per series (20 euros per tenth, that is, the refund) for tickets whose last figure coincides with that of the first prize and for those tickets whose last figure is equal to the one obtained in two extractions. specials.

Prizes for each series:

First Prize of 2,000,000 euros per series.

Second Prize of 750,000 euros per series.

Third Prize of 250,000 euros per series.

20 prizes of 3,500 euros for 4-figure finishes.

1,400 prizes of 1,000 euros for 3-figure finishes.

5,000 prizes of 400 euros for 2-figure finishes.

30,000 prizes of 200 euros for reinstatements

Last year the first prize for 'El Niño' fell entirely in Girona, under the number 89603. The second (72289) was distributed throughout practically the entire country and the third (18918) was sold in Lugo, Seville and Valencia.

Although Lotteries cannot yet specify the number of tenths sold in total and by autonomous community, they have predicted which are the territories in which the most tickets will be purchased. The list is headed by the Valencian Community, where it is expected that there will be 126 million euros allocated. Andalusia continues, with 123.4 million euros, the Community of Madrid, with 116.3 million euros and Catalonia, with 100.5 million euros. On the contrary, Melilla is the region in which there will be the least sales, with 118,800 euros. Above are Ceuta, with 318,000 euros, La Rioja, with 8.3 million euros and Navarra, with 9.2 million euros.