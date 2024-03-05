Home page World

Natasha Berger

El Niño caused record weather last year. The World Meteorological Organization now predicts: We will feel the consequences of the weather phenomenon for even longer.

Geneva – The natural weather phenomenon El Niño can be felt across large parts of the world. In South American countries such as Colombia and Peru, the betting event is causing devastation; according to weather experts, El Niño is also not unaffected by the mild German winter and the record temperatures in February. Although El Niño, which has been active since June 2023, is expected to have reached its peak in December, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) now explains: The consequences of the phenomenon will still be visible until May.

Will El Niño and climate change bring an even hotter 2024?

According to the World Weather Organization, 2023 was already the hottest since weather records began. According to WMO Secretary General Celeste Saulo, climate change has contributed a large part to this, but the weather phenomenon that occurs every two to seven years is also partly responsible. However, since the warming effect of El Niño is usually only felt most strongly in the second year of its occurrence, meteorologists are expecting an even hotter 2024.

Forecast from weather experts: The consequences of El Niño will still be felt until May despite weakening

Researchers predicted at the beginning of the weather phenomenon that 2024 could become a record year in weather records: El Niño and climate change in combination could very likely lead to a new record for global temperature in 2024. The first record has already been broken with an average temperature of around 7.1 degrees in February. Last February was the warmest in 140 years and one of the warmest on record. According to a new WMO forecast, El Niño is expected to cause record heat until May. “Above-average temperatures” are expected on “almost all land areas”.

The consequences of the El Niño climate phenomenon were felt in Ecuador in 2017 through severe flooding. © Rafael Loor/dpa

Extreme weather caused by El Niño and La Niña – this is how climate phenomena arise

The El Niño climate phenomenon occurs in the Pacific region between the west coast of South America and the east coast of Asia. El Niño usually occurs every two to seven years and typically lasts nine to twelve months. Due to changes in air and ocean currents, colder water masses are displaced by warmer ones, which leads to warming of surface water and the atmosphere. The consequences of the notorious weather phenomenon: heat, drought and floods. According to UN experts, the current El Niño is one of the five strongest recorded in several decades.

Is El Niño followed by its counterpart La Niña? According to the weather experts, this is still unclear. According to the WMO, there is a high probability that “neutral conditions will prevail from April to June”. La Niña is also a weather phenomenon, but unlike El Niño, it causes above-average cooling in the Eastern Pacific. La Nina usually brings rather low temperatures to Europe. Both phenomena often occur one after the other. (nbe/dpa)