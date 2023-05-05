Temperature records for April and May have been broken across Asia and many other places this year, to which the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has warned of the possible arrival of El Niñoand that it will likely be just the beginning of a series of heatwaves that everyone needs to prepare for now.

Together with the upward trend caused by the accumulation of heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere, the climate is shaped on an annual time scale by a series of cycles, the most powerful of these being the El Niño/La meridional oscillation. Nina (ENSO).

El Niño is characterized by warmer waters off the western Americas and by a higher atmospheric pressure in Darwin than in Tahiti, whereas instead La Ninas it is coldest in the eastern Pacific, accompanied by a northward thrust of the jet stream.

The effects of each vary by location: El Niños means drought in Australia, Brazil and southern Africabut humid climate in Central Asia and along the coasts of North and South Americawhereas la Niñas usually carries the opposite. For the planet as a whole, however, El Niño years are warmer than neutral years, which themselves have more heat than La Niñas.

What we know about El Niño and when it is expected to arrive

The advent of this climatic event has yet to be confirmed for this year, but it is considered increasingly probableit is no coincidence that the WTO declaration reads:

“There is a 60% chance for an ENSO-neutral transition to El Niño during May-July 2023, and this will increase to around 70% in June-August and the80% between July and September“.

The percentages could be higher were it not for the fact that the Northern Hemisphere spring is the most difficult time of year for long-range weather forecasting. Furthermore, the WMO does not have the certainty of predicting the duration of El Niño, if it were to arrive, nor of knowing how to predict the intensity.

Generally, El Niño lasts 9-12 monthswith some being mild, and others being very strong, like the one that happened on 1998 and the 2014-2016 –the most recent–, which have been associated with some of the most extreme weather conditions ever experienced.

“The world should prepare for the development of El Niño, which is often associated with increased heat, drought or rainfall in different parts of the world”

he stated in Press release the secretary general of the WMO, Prof. Petteri Taalas.

The world has been in a La Niña or neutral phase for the past three years, yet it was still hotter than even the most intense El Niño year before 2014, thus with carbon dioxide levels 5 parts per million higher than last year El Niño this year can be expected to breaking records on a local, regional and possibly global scale.

“We have just had the eight warmest years on record, although we have had a cooling La Niña for the last three years and this has acted as a temporary brake on global temperature rise. The development of an El Niño will most likely lead to a new increase in global warming and increase the possibility of breaking temperature records.”

Taalas said.

For some places, the arrival of an El Niños may be a relief, at least initially, but the benevolent reception will fade if it lasts as long as the recent La Niñas; in this regard Taalas observed:

“It could bring respite from drought in the Horn of Africa and other La Niña-related impacts, but it could also trigger more extreme weather and climate events. This highlights the need for the United Nations Early Warning for All Initiative to keep people safe.”

Many of the areas likely to be hardest hit can do little to prepare for an El Niño. For others, adjusting recommendations for planting crops, releasing or maintaining dam levels as applicable, or simply stockpiling supplies for disaster relief are options.

