Agricultural commodity prices are already feeling the effects of El Niño, Commerzbank said in a comment sent to clients. The event causes climate changes ranging from severe drought to heavy rains and can have implications in different regions of the world. The German bank highlighted that sugar, coffee and cocoa are some of the products most affected by the phenomenon currently.

Sugar is one of the worst-hit commodities because Thailand, normally the second-largest exporter, “is likely to face major problems in the (sugar cane) harvest due to the drought,” Commerzbank said. Furthermore, in Brazil, the leader in production and shipments, rains can create logistical problems. The weakening of the monsoon in India, the second largest producer, could lead to lower production, resulting in fewer sales abroad. “For this reason, restrictions on exports have already been introduced and, recently, extended until further notice. All of these factors have pushed the price of sugar to the highest level in 12 years in recent months,” said analyst Carsten Fritsch.

Coffee should also be affected, especially Robusta, the bank said. Vietnam, the largest supplier of the variety, is in a region that is expected to face severe droughts, as are India and Indonesia, the third and fourth largest exporters, respectively. As for cocoa, the product is expected to be affected by less rain and higher temperatures in Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana, the two main producers, as occurred in the 2015/16 El Niño.

“Concerns about supply disruptions helped the Robusta price reach a record high in June and the cocoa price reach a 12-year high in September,” Fritsch wrote.