Vilfand: El Niño will end and move into a neutral phase

The El Niño phenomenon is ending and will gradually move into a neutral phase, but its consequences will continue to affect global temperature changes. This was reported by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand in an interview with RIA News.

“The fact is that the consequences of El Niño, which began in May 2023 and lasted until April 2024, are very significant, it created a stunning effect. The temperature of both the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans in the extratropical zones was the highest for the entire observation period,” Vilfand emphasized.

According to him, due to lasting consequences, this June will be one of the hottest. The forecaster noted that the phenomenon will affect the climate for a long time.

Earlier, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) reported a possible end to the El Niño climate phenomenon this year. The phenomenon is characterized by an increase in the surface temperature of the equatorial Pacific Ocean. This contributes to a sharp increase in global temperatures and an increase in the number of extreme weather conditions around the world. El Niño will be replaced by La Niña – a decrease in ocean surface temperature.