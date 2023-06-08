AFPi

06/07/2023 – 17:31

The climate phenomenon El Niño has begun to reduce hydroelectric power generation in Central American countries, informed, this Wednesday (7), the Regional Operator Entity (EOR), based in San Salvador.

The region’s Electric Market has “as a common condition” that El Niño affects its operation, due to the low amount of rainwater that reaches the dams, EOR director, Nicaraguan René González told AFP.

Faced with the scarcity of rain, according to González, the countries sounded “alarms” and some anticipated with initiatives to “supply the total demand” domestic through purchases in the regional market.

Since the beginning of May, “Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama have taken measures to purchase energy” in order to “save hydroelectric energy for times of greater demand in the future”, he explained.

This decision “increased the demand for energy” at the regional level and also raised the price paid “to safeguard your security” and maintain uninterrupted service.

Honduras is the country most affected in the Central American isthmus by the lack of electricity. Its state-owned company, Empresa Nacional de Energía Eléctrica (ENEE), has a calendar of service outages.

Last Saturday, the Honduran president, Xiomara Castro, acknowledged the serious situation of the electricity supply in her country, where businessmen predict a drop in the GDP for this reason.

“We know that we face (a) serious energy rationing due to the low water level in the dams and the unavailability of thermal plants”, lamented Castro.

Businessmen on the north coast of Honduras, the most industrially developed coast, say they suffer from blackouts of up to eight hours a day. ENEE announced the creation of a public-private interinstitutional commission to “create solutions to the crisis facing the country”, which “is aggravated by the severe climatic conditions in the region”.

In 2022, with “normal hydrology”, 3,108 gigawatts/hour were delivered, but in 2023, with El Niño, the volume dropped to 2,797 gigawatts/hour, a regional decrease of 10%.

In 2013, with an investment of almost 500 million dollars (1.07 billion reais, at the time), the Central American Countries Electrical Interconnection System (SIEPAC) was completed, which includes 1,793 km of transmission lines from Guatemala to Panama.

At the beginning of May, the countries that most injected electricity into the system were El Salvador, with 132,473 megawatt hours (MWh); Guatemala, with 56,904, and Panama, with 15,066. Since May 15, Honduras has injected 3,227 MWh.

As the crisis caused by El Niño progresses, Guatemala bought 22,884 MWh in May; El Salvador, 41,621; Honduras, 9,569; Nicaragua, 48,808; Costa Rica, 51,155; and Panama, 23,571.

El Niño is a phenomenon associated with rising temperatures, greater drought in certain parts of the world and heavy rains in others.

