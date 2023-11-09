You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Drought.
Juan Pablo Bustamante. TIME.
Drought.
During the rainy season, rainfall will be below average.
E F
He El Niño weather phenomenonwhich will leave more intense rains than usual in East Africa and droughts in the south, could cause hunger for more than 20 million people in the southern countries of this continent, warned the Famine Early Warning Systems Network ( FEWS NET).
““It is estimated that more than 20 million people in southern Africa will face crisis levels of food insecurity or worse by early 2024.”this institution of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) warned in a brief statement issued last night.
According to the document, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar “will probably be the countries most affected by the adverse effects of El Niño.”
Thus, the FEWS NET reported that during the rainy season from October to March, rainfall will be below average in many areas of the region, which will trigger “lower yield” of crops and an “atypical” deterioration of “grazing conditions.”
It will make it difficult for poor households to buy enough food to meet their daily needs.
In addition, rising prices of basic foodstuffs “will make it difficult for poor households to purchase enough food to meet their daily needs,” a problem that will also be compounded by insecurity in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and northern Mozambique.
El Niño is a change in atmospheric dynamics caused by an increase in the temperature of the Pacific Ocean.
This phenomenon has partially influenced the intense rains that are falling in several countries in eastern Africaas Somalia and Kenyasince last month, leaving floods with dozens of dead and hundreds of thousands of people displaced.
EFE
E F
