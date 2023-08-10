Home page politics

Wheat harvest in Jenin (archive image). © Shadi Jarar Ah/Imago

The war in Ukraine is not the only threat to global food security: in many countries, wheat harvests are worse than expected. This could trigger political unrest.

Until a few months ago, global wheat supplies seemed secure for the 2023/24 marketing year. Despite the war in Ukraine, exports from Russia and Ukraine went largely smoothly. Prices on the stock exchanges plummeted for months until they fell to their lowest level since the summer of 2021 at the end of May. In the meantime the situation has changed. Civilian shipping on the Black Sea is increasingly threatened by acts of war, which could prompt shipping companies to stop transporting grain from Russia. But even after the war in Ukraine, the warning signals are multiplying on the wheat market.

In almost every breadbasket in the world, there is a threat of losses that, taken together, could jeopardize global supplies. The misery appears to be greatest in India, the second largest wheat producer in the world. A heat wave in March and April damaged the wheat crop. The government nevertheless maintains that a record harvest of 113 million tons of wheat was harvested. Private agricultural traders consider 100 million tons to be realistic. That would be the worst result in four years and would be well below the consumption of 108 million tons.

This scenario is supported by the fact that the Indian government is discussing a reduction or abolition of import duties on wheat. In addition, an export ban has already been imposed on almost all rice varieties. This is of great concern to many traditional buyers in Asia and Africa, because with around 10 million tons, India is the largest rice exporter in the world (24 percent of world trade).

India has a supply deficit

The obvious wheat supply deficit in India can only be compensated for by imports. Media reports that India intends to import up to 9 million tons of wheat from Russia have been officially denied. But without imports in the range of 5 to 10 million tons, it will hardly work. India would thus become one of the most important wheat buyers on the world market. The national wheat reserves in India of 9.5 million tons are only enough to cover the demand for a good month. The wheat cushion in India has not been so small in 15 years.

But there are also problems in other regions:

USA: Months of drought in the important wheat states of Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas

China: Heavy rain for harvest in the north of the country

Canada: Drought in spring wheat growing areas

European Union: Drought and heat in the south, drought in central and north-eastern Europe in early summer, lots of rain at harvest time

Baking wheat will probably become scarce and expensive

In the European Union and Canada, the original yield forecasts have to be revised downwards. In China, the rain during the harvest has meant that a lot of wheat can no longer be used as food, but instead goes into the feed trough. This could force China to import more high grade wheat. In large parts of Europe, the wheat is raining down on the fields. It remains to be seen how severe the loss of quality is. However, it already seems very likely today that good baking wheat with high protein values ​​and falling numbers will be scarce and expensive.

Problems also threaten in the southern hemisphere. In Australia, production will collapse this year after last year’s record harvest of 40 million tons. The country benefited from the La Niña phenomenon in 2022, which brought above-average rainfall to the fifth continent. Now the situation has changed and the counterpart El Niño is turning Australia into a dry oven. This caused wheat production to plummet to 14.5 million tons at the last El Niño in 2020. The current US Department of Agriculture forecast for Australia is 29 million tonnes. This corresponds to a quantity that can be described as ambitious.

India: 2024 harvest under threat

The situation is reversed in Argentina, where last year’s La Niña triggered the worst drought in decades. The rains in June and July came too late and then too heavily for sowing for the 2024 harvest, so that the wheat area in Argentina was smaller than planned. Although wheat production will recover, an average harvest hardly seems possible after the difficult start. The next harvest in India is also in danger, because El Niño has caused higher temperatures and less precipitation on the subcontinent in the past. India could also be dependent on wheat imports in 2024, i.e. for another year.

In the worst case, the smaller harvests in India, the EU, China, the USA, Canada, Australia and Argentina could result in a global balance that is more than 20 million tons smaller than the forecast from early summer. There is a risk of bottlenecks, especially with good qualities that are required for the production of bread and pasta. The countries with a low purchasing power suffer most from the rising prices. In recent years, rising wheat and bread prices have sparked political unrest, toppled governments and destabilized states. It would be all the more important now that the international community supports the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Agreement and takes preventive measures to supply the poorest countries. (From Stephen Bach)