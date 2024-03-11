He hadn't appeared for three years. Now El Niño, one of the meteorological figures most influencing the climate of the Northern Hemisphere, has reached its maximum peak. From this moment it will tend to wane, paving the way for the arrival of its “twin sister”, La Niña, which will have important effects on the months to come and on the hottest season, particularly the current spring and summer.

We should first expect a period of neutrality between the transition from El Niño and La Niña. Then, the field is open to the “twin” of El Niño. What's going to happen? In the meantime, let's explain the difference between these two climatic figures that move within a much broader context, El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO). La Niña which, as mentioned, is about to make its entry onto the global weather scene and is responsible for changes in temperatures and the circulation of winds close to the surface waters of the Equatorial Pacific Ocean, generates a sudden and anomalous cooling of temperatures. El Niño, on the other hand, produces an increase in surface temperatures of the equatorial seas. And that's what happened over the course of these months, so much so that 2023 has been called the hottest year ever.

The question, therefore, now is this: will the change of baton between these two climate figures also generate effects on global temperatures? Partly. At least for the next few months the effects of El Niño will continue to be felt on our continent and, more particularly, also on Italy. «However, the models predict that these negative anomalies will be replaced again by positive ones according to temporary fluctuations due to internal variability» explain the experts of 3bmeteo. Meteorologists also say «about 50% of El Nino events have been followed for years with neutral Enso; 40-50% was followed by La Nina. Pre-spring El Nino forecasts tend to be notoriously distorted due to the spring barrier.” In essence: «El Nino in 2024 is contributing to the peak in global temperatures and will probably do so again in the coming months. There is therefore still the possibility that the El Nino + Global Warming combination could still generate record temperature months at a global level. There is no broad consensus that global warming has already changed El Niño events although extreme El Niño and La Niña events will likely hit harder with an increasingly warmer world.”