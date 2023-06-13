Home page World

From: Yannick Hanke

Split

El Niño is the name of the weather phenomenon that, according to US researchers, could intensify in the coming months. Which scenarios threaten?

Frankfurt – Increased temperatures in the Pacific, changed air currents – these may indicate the El Niño climate phenomenon that has been expected for some time. After Assessments by experts from the US Atmosphere Agency National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) the facts would indicate so.

Due to El Niño, the world would face new weather extremes and temperature records in the coming months. “Depending on the strength, El Niño can have a number of consequences, such as increasing the risk of heavy rainfall or drought in certain regions of the world,” climate researcher Michelle L’Heureux said in a statement from NOAA. So what exactly can we expect?

El Niño: The climate phenomenon has already begun – more extreme weather as a result?

El Niño is a name from Spanish and can be translated as “Christ Child”. In the weather context, this means unusual, non-cyclical ocean currents in the equatorial Pacific. The climate phenomenon occurs about every two to seven years – and influences the global weather.

According to a NOAA forecast, the world must prepare for a further increase in temperature due to the approaching El Niño climate phenomenon. © Jens Büttner/dpa/archive image

According to the NOOA, a clear indication of an incipient El Niño is when the surface temperature of the water in certain regions of the ocean rises sharply within a short period of time. The US Atmosphere Authority currently sees this as a given. Because the temperatures in the central part of the tropical Pacific are currently 0.8 degrees Celsius above the long-term average values. The water between Peru and the Galapagos Islands is even 2.3 degrees warmer than usual.

Signs of approaching El Niño are intensifying – climate researchers identify indications of a climate phenomenon

There are other indications. For example, the recently noticeably changed weather patterns in the Pacific region, such as the Southgerman newspaper (SZ) reported. The so-called Walker circulation has slowed down significantly in recent weeks, which is a decisive criterion for an El Niño for climate researchers.

Through its interaction with the jet stream, an El Niño affects the weather in many places around the world. What is meant by this are bands of high-altitude winds that stretch across the globe in a west-east direction. So when the water around the equator in the Pacific warms up, more warm air rises from there, which influences the jet stream.

Storms, precipitation, forest fires: The consequences of El Niño – for the whole world

This in turn translates into more storms and more precipitation reaching the southern part of the United States. In Canada, on the other hand, it’s getting hotter. The risk of forest fires increases in Indonesia or Australia because these countries, like the Amazon basin, get less rain.

Under the influence of the El Niño weather phenomenon, winters in Central Europe are also tending to get warmer. And also globally, according to NOAA, further rising temperatures are to be expected in the coming months. A further complication is the direct influence of climate change.

US experts estimate the probability of a “strong” El Niño at 56 percent

However, the exact extent of the consequences of El Niño cannot yet be assessed. This ultimately depends on his strength. And for this, in turn, the temperature anomalies in the Pacific are crucial. But these are already big. Accordingly, the NOOA currently estimates the possibility of a “strong” El Niño at 56 percent.

A digital display in London shows temperatures of 30 degrees on Saturday 10 June 2023. © imago

It is already foreseeable that El Niño is likely to become increasingly stronger by the winter. Any weather extremes in which this is expressed should speak for it. (Data as of June 12, 2023; han)