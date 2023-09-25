Héctor Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, alias ‘Niño Guerrero’, head of the Aragua Train. HR H.H.

On August 28, 2012, when El Niño Guerrero escaped from the Tocorón prison with the help of his brother, a brother-in-law and some guards to whom he paid 400 dollars, he was already known as one of the “three dads.” , the three pranes or principals of the prison, as the inmates are called, who impose themselves and end up ruling some prisons in Venezuela. It wasn’t a movie leak. He left at dawn through the main door and hid in a city in the Venezuelan plains, until a police commission, almost a year later, stopped the car with a false license plate in which he was traveling with three other men. They were carrying some portions of marijuana and he, Héctor Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, had a false identity that was corroborated by checking fingerprints in the police report, according to the investigation of journalist Ronna Rísquez, author of He Aragua Train (Dahbar Publishing), published this year.

They recaptured Tocorón’s pran 10 years ago, they added more crimes to a file that began with drug trafficking and concealment of weapons of war, but they imprisoned him again in his kingdom with wide freedoms. He was able to pay his sentence of 17 years, 2 months and 2 days, which was completed at the end of last year, at the same time that he managed to expand his organization to several states in Venezuela and a handful of Latin American countries. Now they are looking for him again.

This week, the Venezuelan Government deployed a huge operation with 11,000 officials to take over the Tocorón prison, the lair of the dangerous gang known as the Aragua Train. But his name began to appear in the news of events in countries such as Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Brazil in recent years. Venezuelan police finally reached their hideout when the gang leader had served his sentence and left. The Ministry of Interior Relations and Justice has released a couple of photographs in which Guerrero Flores, who will barely turn 40 in December, appears in a sports suit with a rifle almost his size and another from the front with his thick eyebrows, the most acquaintance of the head of the most powerful criminal megagang in Venezuela. “It cannot be said that he is a fugitive, although Niño Guerrero could enter and leave Tocorón calmly,” says Rísquez in an interview for EL PAÍS.

One of those outings that El Niño Guerrero made is recounted by Rísquez in the book. In 2016, during Carnival, some officials approached a party that was taking place on a large luxury yacht, docked on the coast of the state of Aragua, which seemed suspicious to them. When approaching the crew, the pran identified himself with his name Héctor Guerrero Flores and his alias, and showed a document from the Ministry of Penitentiary Services that authorized him to travel through the national territory. When they reported to his superiors that they had El Niño Guerrero, they received the order to leave the place, according to the story that the police involved gave to the journalist. Despite that incident, Rísquez points out that the criminal had a very low profile. “It was known that he was the person in charge, but when in other countries they begin to arrest members of his organization, they seize phones and intercept messages, even audios with his voice, in which they begin to mention them – like the ‘three dads’ – It is that accidentally for them they begin to know about El Niño Guerrero and the Aragua Train in the region.”

The other two bosses or fathers of the Tren de Aragua, both 45 years old, are also free, as the journalist tells in her investigation, and they also knew how to go unnoticed. In fact, the three were left for dead in the media during an operation carried out by the Venezuelan police in San Vicente in 2015, one of the properties they controlled from prison, with access to Lake Valencia through which they moved. . Some time later we heard about them. Larry Amaury Álvarez Núñez, alias Larry Changa, arrived in Santiago de Chile by plane in 2018 and camouflaged himself as an entrepreneurial migrant who managed a food truck near the Palacio de la Moneda, even though he has a police record in his country. It was not until 2021 that the Chilean police began to track him, when they linked him to a homicide related to the sale of a vehicle he owned.

This was one of the ways the band made money. The Facebook marketplace platform was used as a bait for people interested in buying cars, to whom they offered a good price and when it came time to meet to make the sale they were robbed and sometimes murdered. In Chile they lost track of him in March 2022, after not obtaining information from Venezuelan authorities to continue with the investigations. There are those who believe that he entered the United States through the border with Mexico, according to the testimonies collected in the book. The other pran of the Aragua Train, Johan José Romero, alias Johan Petrica, tried in 2022 to register his four-year-old son born in Brazil, when he set off the alarms of the authorities of that country, Rísquez relates in the book. He is now said to remain in southern Venezuela running the Tren de Aragua illegal gold mining business in Las Claritas.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

demolished kingdom

El Niño Guerrero, who in police jargon was identified as the 1st of Tocorón, built a city in the prison that he ruled until this week. Once, Rísquez entered the prison and confirmed the scandalous complaints that had been made for years about the luxuries and privileges that the prisoners had there. In 2022, the Venezuelan Prisons Observatory reported that about 8 of the almost 50 prisons in the country operate under the control of the pranato that establishes this type of criminal governance. Almost half of the country’s prison population is held there. Another 15 have a mixed regime: in some sectors the authorities exercise them and in another the pranes. The investigation group has now raised its doubts about the takeover, taking as reference six other operations in which the State has regained control of smaller prisons in interventions lasting more than two days, after intense confrontations.

In his book, Rísquez describes Tocorón as a theme park, with that touch of unreality that these places have. He saw the swimming pool, the Tokyo nightclub, the zoo with an albino peacock, prisoners living with their families, the La Sazón del Hampa restaurant, some kind of bank lockers for the payment of “the cause”—the weekly extortion that the pran collects to the prisoners for allowing them to live—, high-displacement motorcycles, prisoners who acted as guides and received visitors, a baseball stadium called Tren de Aragua, armed men of different ranks who took care of the boss as “gariteros” or “luceros” , the class division between the so-called “stained” people, who do not have family to visit them or are sick with HIV or tuberculosis, denigrated and in charge of the Christian churches, and the “baptized” or “sheep” who, according to a The journalist’s source, El Niño Guerrero—also evangelical—considered those who professed their faith “truly.” There were also stores that claimed to offer clothing from brands such as Balenciaga or Gucci and others that sold cocaine and crack.

During the seizure, the authorities found 14 long weapons and two short weapons, 40 anti-tank grenades, 80 kilos of C4, 400 thousand ammunition of different calibers, 15 self-propelled rockets and other war materials. They have also revealed a system of tunnels within the facility. This Saturday, some tractors had begun to demolish everything that El Niño Guerrero built in the Aragua Penitentiary Center.

Minister Remigio Ceballos appeared on television with the machinery in the background demolishing the structures, giving a second assessment to the baptized Operation Cacique Guaicaipuro that in a few hours managed to take control of one of the most violent prisons in the country, although he stressed that it had a “long-term” planning and denied that it had been done under “a negotiation” with those who controlled the prison. According to the official, 1,600 inmates were relocated to other prisons, while this prison, which was built in 1982 to house 750 inmates, is being remodeled. The official said that they have arrested 88 members of the gang who are providing information about the leaders who, he noted, committed “atrocious crimes” as part of “a destabilizing conspiratorial strategy of opposing, violent political groups that intended to use crime to achieve their political objectives.

With the taking of Tocorón and the dismantling of other gangs, the Venezuelan Government has shown an intention to combat some criminal groups in the country that a decade ago was among the most violent and insecure. It has taken a tougher turn in security policy, but it has also, repeatedly, politically influenced these operations to link organized crime with those who oppose it. Meanwhile, El Niño Guerrero and his associates remain free with unknown whereabouts and Minister Ceballos has said that they completely dismantled the “former Aragua Train.”

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.