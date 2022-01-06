RC Thursday, 6 January 2022, 15:56



The first prize of the Lotería del Niño has fallen entirely in Logroño, where it has distributed a total of 100 million euros. Specifically, in administration number 6 of the Riojan capital, which has always opted for 41665. “It has been sold to lifelong customers,” said the owner of the administration after learning about the draw.

The fortunate administration has been playing that number since 1973, both in all the ordinary draws held throughout the year, as well as in the two at Christmas: El Gordo y el Niño. For that reason, the entire series of the number corresponded to her and, in this case, she has sold all the tenths, also dividing part of the lot between the La Trompeta de Plata bar, in Logroño, and the cafeteria at the Haro campsite. El Niño, however, has irrigated millions of other areas of Spain. Thus, Navarra, Cantabria, the Canary Islands or the Balearic Islands have been honored.

Happiness has been noted in the administration of Logroño since the good news was known. Right away, lucky people like Juan Jiménez have approached Muro del Carmen to share their joy with those in charge and with the rest of the winners.

As is usual in this administration, successes are not celebrated by uncorking a bottle of champagne, but with Rioja wine. This is how it has been done since the Aldaz family runs it: Mari Carmen and Marco started and now it is Ángel and Ignacio, their grandchildren, who are in charge.

In fact, this Thursday’s celebration had a very special dedication: it was addressed to Mari Carmen, the founder, who passed away in August 2020. “I would have felt enormous emotion,” her descendants happily point out while honking their horns. of the cars that circulate through the center of Logroño have not stopped resounding.

For its part, 44,469, the second prize for El Niño, which has been widely distributed throughout Spain.

Since 1868



There are documentary references that in 1868 this raffle was already popularly known as ‘El Niño’, a name that is believed to be due to the proximity of the Epiphany of the Lord or the Adoration of the Child by the Magi from the East. It was in 1941 when this draw was set up with its own personality and name, until it became the second largest in the National Lottery. It was not until 1966 when the name Sorteo de ‘El Niño’ appeared on the official award lists.

El Niño draws began awarding refunds in 1942 and since 1946 termination and reinstatement awards. In addition, all the draws have been held uninterruptedly by the Old or Traditional system until 1965, and by the Modern or Multiple Drums system since the following year. The 0 is the ‘favorite’ ending, having come out a total of 22 times.

Regarding the most graceful places, Madrid is the one where the first prize has been awarded the highest number of times (43 times), followed by Barcelona (37), Bilbao (19), Valencia (15) and Seville (10).