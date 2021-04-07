Elijah Navarro now he signs autographs, takes photos with the fans who stop him on the street and gives interviews to the media from all over Latin America, who come to meet him. It has 12 years and a contagious smile which made it such a huge viral phenomenon that in recent days has started billing like a real star of social networks.

He has already signed his first advertising contract with a fast food chain and counts his video views in the millions. His big hit was recorded in November of last year and was forgotten for a while until it began to attract the attention of TikTok users. From one moment to the next, the clip exploded, swept across the continent, and the boy’s funny expressions turned into memes.

24 million views on YouTube and many others on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, which led all of Mexico to baptize it as “The child of the Oxxo”, by the name of the store where the video was recorded. Since then, many began to wonder if indeed the child is an employee of the place and how it was that those innocent images that are sweeping today were recorded.

Surely you have already seen it, the video shows an alleged purchase of a customer in the store and has its grace for the funny expressions of the child when the man asks for condoms. The commotion generated was such that the owners of the store summoned him and asked him not to record videos there. since it is a minor.

This has to do with the wave of criticism that the video provoked regarding the work of a minor in the store. Although they quickly came out to clarify that he is not an employee but that it is his mother who works in the local of the Mexican chain located in the city of Tijuana. Sure, he just hangs out for a while while he waits for his mother to complete her workday and in those downtimes he dedicated himself to recording these viral hits.

In dialogue with the youtuber Yulay, the boy commented: “I don’t work there, sometimes I helped her to store things and only one day when there were many clients and she had lined up did I help her to collect, but it was only two people because she is very fast. ”

About the moment he recorded the video, he said that he did it with his friend Daniel Morales, who is the other star of the viral phenomenon and who is in charge of managing the videos and social media accounts. “A viral page uploaded it in mid-March and since then it has had millions and millions of visits. Immediately they began to ask me for photos and videos, I sent more than 300 in a few days, “recalled the most famous boy in the networks.

In the enormous repercussion that the video had, there were also many jokes and charges against the boy, but he assures that he did not pay attention to him and that his friends treated him with respect: “My friends greeted me and congratulated me. The truth is that bad comments do not matter to me and they do not hurt me. In my family they supported me a lot “.

Daniel Morales also spoke with the youtuber and commented that he is not a relative of the boy, that they are simply friends. In addition, he explained that the videos were planned and scripted by them and that, after the store’s closing hours, they were recording. Something that they will no longer be able to do due to the express request of the company: “They told us that there were no problems with our videos but that we could no longer record in the store or with the Oxxo clothes.”

The madness that was generated around the video, made clear the path for the child who already dreams of dedicating himself to being a youtuber when he grows up. “I’m going to make humorous videos, I make my whole family laugh and now I’ve reached all of Mexico. The truth is that I never believed that all this was going to happen. ”

As a result of his success, the Burguer King chain in Costa Rica hired him to make a series of commercial productions for that country: “We reached a negotiation with them and they created various video content for us. It is an idea that was born in Costa Rica to take advantage of the great moment that the character is spending on social networks “said Vladimir Monestel, marketing director of Burger King Costa Rica, as reported by the newspaper ‘La República’.

The first of the videos has already been published on the company’s networks and they promise to have more. What remains to be known is sand little Elijah will be able to sustain his fame or simply his trademark smile and “Mmmm” will be a dead end.