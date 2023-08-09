The El Niño climate phenomenon, declared since July and normally linked to an increase in global temperatures, could aggravate malnutrition in Latin America in some countries and increase the risk of diseases such as chikungunya or zika, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned today.

The UN health agency published a report on global health risks linked to El Niño in which Central America and northern South America are cited among the regions at “high risk” of suffering health problems linked to the climatic phenomenon.

(We recommend you read: The serious effects that the phenomenon of ‘El Niño’ will have in 25 countries of the world)

In particular, the WHO warns about the situation they could face northern Peru, Colombia and Venezuela, as well as Suriname, Guyana, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala and Nicaragua.

Lake Calima, located in the municipality of Darién, is an artificial reservoir of 70 square km. See also They had helium balloons in a truck, they exploded and almost destroyed the vehicle Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda Bustamante / EL TIEMPO

The rise of the malnutrition could be linked to a decline in harvestssince it is feared that the greater droughts that could occur in the area will affect the planting of corn and legumes for the summer harvest, increasing prices of these basic foods that are already at high levels.

(You can also read: Cold blob: the anomaly that cools part of the Atlantic while the rest warms)

On the other hand, the rise in temperatures and the fact that water storage in homes increases with the drought could contribute to the proliferation of the aedes mosquito, transmitter of diseases such as zika or chikungunya, in the Latin American countries cited by the WHO.

The scarcity of water and the increase in its prices could also aggravate humanitarian needsfor example in areas where these are already urgent, such as Colombia and Venezuela, added the report.

(We recommend reading: Greta Gerwing: from actress in low-budget films to director of ‘Barbie’)

The WHO also warns of the possible health and humanitarian effects of El Niño in other regions of the planetparticularly East Africa, South Asia and Oceania, since the meteorological phenomenon especially affects temperatures in the South Pacific, with effects sometimes extending to the Indian Ocean.

Global warming will produce major changes in hydrological cycles, with more extreme rainfall and longer and more severe droughts.

According to meteorologists, El Niño could contribute to drier-than-usual weather in Central America, northern Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela and northern Peru, while the humidity of the climate could increase in the extreme south of Brazil, Chile, northwestern Ecuador and Peru, northern Mexico, Paraguay and Uruguay.

The WHO report recalls that El Niño lasts an average of one year with its onset in April and its peak of influence between November and February, but sometimes it can last longer.

(We recommend reading: Do you live in Florida, United States? There is an ‘excessive heat’ alert due to high temperatures)

The WHO stresses that most weather models predict that this time El Niño will persist until at least the end of 2023.

The reverse phenomenon of La Niña, linked to a drop in temperatures, has prevailed over the past three years, a very unusual duration.



Other El Niño-related health risks in the studied regions include possible increases in cholera cases (also due to water scarcity), malaria, and vaccine-preventable diseases such as meningitis, which are feared to be in serious outbreaks. in the African Sahel region.

EFE

Climate Boiling: What Does the UN Announcement Mean and Why Should We Care?

