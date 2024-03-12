Last Sunday was positive news for fans of Studio Ghibli, Well, the last production called The Boy and the Heron has won the award for best animated film at the celebration of the Oscars, a ceremony where the best of the best comes together if we talk about cinema. With this in mind, many people have wondered if there is a way to see the film legally, since at this time it has been removed from theaters, since it premiered last year.

Recently, a collaboration with GKIDSthe official distributors of the film in the United States with the platform of Warner Discovery call MAXhaving an agreement that clearly includes this film inspired by an ancient tale, but also more films from the studio such as the other winner of the Oscar, Spirited Away. So people will have the opportunity to take a look at the great legacy of this company that apparently will continue for many years.

Here is the complete list of movies on the platform:

– Nausica of the Valley of the Wind (1984)

– Castle in the Sky (1986)

– My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

– Kikis Delivery Service (1989)

– Porco Rosso (1992)

-Ocean Waves (1993)

– Pom Poko (1994)

– Whisper of the Heart (1995)

– Princess Mononoke (1997)

– My Neighbors the Yamadas (1999)

– Spirit on the Escape (2001)

– The Cat Returns (2002)

–Howls Moving Castle (2004)

– Tales from Earthsea (2006)

– Ponyo (2008)

– The Secret World of Arrietty (2010)

– From Up on Poppy Hill (2011)

– The Wind Rises (2013)

– The Tale of Princess Kaguya (2013)

– Memory of Marnie (2014)

– The Boy and the Heron (2023)

It is worth mentioning that no release date has been mentioned for the film on the platform, only that it is expected after the middle of this 2024. With this we are talking about the United States, but in Latin America we have almost the entire catalog of Ghibli in Netflixso it is possible the arrival of The Boy and the Heron on this platform, although it has not been confirmed by the company.

Via: IGN

Editor's note: It is possible that we will not see this film on streaming services for a few more months, so it would not hurt if it returned to the cinema temporarily due to the fact that it has won the award. We'll see if in the end people can consult it from home.