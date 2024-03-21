A little over a week ago there was another Oscar ceremony, in which they awarded the best films that came out throughout 2023, in the animation category the most recent work of Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli, we talk about The Boy and the Heron. And from which the streaming platform on which he would arrive was confirmed shortly after, and that was neither more nor less than MAXbut this only for the United States, leaving aside the rest of the continent.

However, luck has smiled on us, since we already know where the tape will be published in this area of ​​the map, including Mexico and many more Latin American countries, and as it could not be otherwise, it is Netflix, which also houses this studio's entire film collection, so its inclusion in the catalog made some sense. This was announced through an official company publication, in which they proudly tell us that they will have this Oscar winner very soon.

'The Boy and the Heron' by Hayao Miyazaki is coming soon to Netflix. ❤️ A beautiful work of art produced by Studio Ghibli and winner of the Oscar for Best Animated Film. 📸 © 2023 Hayao Miyazaki/Studio Ghibli pic.twitter.com/iXId9BztDQ — Netflix Latin America (@NetflixLAT) March 21, 2024

Something that is worth highlighting is that there is still no confirmed date to watch this film, so users will have to stay tuned in the following days to find out this information. And if you analyze things carefully, it is possible that it will premiere until May, given that in April there is a lot of content that will be released by the streaming company, and that boils down to the fact that saving this great premiere for a month later has all the logic in the world.

Here is a synopsis:

Mahito, a 12-year-old boy, struggles to settle in a new city after the death of his mother. However, when a talking heron informs Mahito that his mother is still alive, she enters an abandoned tower in search of her, which takes her to another world.

For now it is not available anywhere else, so we will have to wait.

Editor's note: It will be the perfect opportunity for many people to venture to see this film that is truly worth it. As it says at the top of the note, they are probably reserving it for the month of May, or at least it is the most logical.