Mexico.- For this 2023, meteorology experts predict that the phenomenon known as “El Niño”same as, the last time, was registered in 2016 and this year will bring some major consequences.

In 2016, the super weather phenomenon contributed to the record rise in temperatures around the world, as well as coral bleaching, loss of tropical forests, polar melting ice and forest fires.

Now, experts on the subject predict that this super phenomenon will occur again, so it is expected that El Niño will form quite powerfully in the coming months, which could be worrying taking into account the context of warming in which the Earth is currently passing relative to the oceans, which could lead to a record global temperature between 2023 and 2024.

We recommend you

But what exactly is the El Niño phenomenon? In accordance with Ángel Ademes Corraliza, Professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Wisconsinin interview with BBC Worldis “essentially a change in the strength and direction of the trade winds blowing from east to west in the Pacific Ocean, causing warm water found in the western part of the Pacific Ocean to move toward the central and eastern part of the Pacific Ocean.” from Pacific”.

Likewise, the expert pointed out that during the El Niño phenomenon, high ocean temperatures are more conducive to heavy rainfall and flooding. Likewise, he remarked that there are direct effects that result in changes in weather conditions and climate in general in both North America and South Americaas well as in other parts of the Earth.

“We are talking about the possibility of seeing extreme weather events that do not tend to occur commonly, because El Niño basically changes the climate. So we see things that are not usual in different regions. That is a reason to worry,” he warned.

The super phenomenon means that in regions where the rains are very frequent and intense, the droughtwhile in places where the climate is very dry, El Niño favors rainfall.

“During El Niño years there is a higher risk of hurricanes for the west coast of Mexico and for Hawaii. We frequently see hurricanes or typhoons that cross the ocean and more intense hurricanes occur in the southernmost region of the western Pacific Ocean. In contrast, hurricane activity in the Atlantic Ocean decreases,” explained Ángel Adames Corraliza.

It is worth mentioning that, according to the forecast by the United States Weather Service (NWS), there is a 62% probability that El Niño will take place between the months of May and July of this 2023.

“The second half of this year – and more likely next year – will be an extremely hot period with a lot of heat waves because we’re talking about El Nino warming in addition to human-caused warming. So possibly 2024 or the end of this year, it will be one of the warmest we have experienced on record,” he warned.

So, according to what was mentioned by the specialist, the El Niño phenomenon, although it will bring more rain, at the same time will cause temperatures to rise and greater and more meteorological phenomena to occur.