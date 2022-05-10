Diego Maradona lived the most glorious day of his sports career against England in the 1986 World Cup. He scored two goals that remained in the memory of all football fans and was the great figure of the Argentine team.
The one who suffered it in that encounter was Peter Shilton who was the English archer and his remorse continues to this day. After the shirt that Diego wore in that game was auctioned, Shilton left some controversial statements.
“I would not have changed with Maradona or for all the tea in China for what happened that day. I would not even use it in the house, not even to wash the dishes in my bungalow, “he declared with The Sun and now he received the answer from Negro Enrique.
“Peter Shilton you have had it inside for years. How great Diego. Diego Maradona is a meter and a half tall, he scored a goal for you and you went with your hands. He firsted you, he used all the magic of the paddock, all the magic of Fiorito”, he began by saying in a video published by the Botines & Desks account.
“And then he left you lying on the floor, he humiliated you. He humiliated you, not the rest. You do, Peter Shilton. You have it inside. No matter what you say about the Argentina jersey, we love it and defend it with our hearts. And you, Shilton, you lost that game because you don’t have a hand. Bye Shilton, you have it inside and no one takes it out. No one is going to take it out of you, ”he sentenced.
